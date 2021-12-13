RHP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF WISCONSIN MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITIES

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of Holiday Park I and Holiday Park II, both located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. This expands the company's manufactured home portfolio to 12 communities in Wisconsin and brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 301 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Both Holiday Park I and Holiday Park II are all-age, pet friendly communities, with more than 80 homes each. Set in a wooded location, the communities are nearby to parks and recreational amenities such as the Green Circle Trail. Stevens Point is home to major employers such as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, as well as Sentry Insurance and Delta Dental of Wisconsin.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce the purchase of these two communities in Wisconsin, providing much-needed housing options to the bustling Stevens Point area," said Partrich. "Many people make our manufactured home communities their lifelong home, and for good reason. We provide peace of mind for our residents with amenities such as on-site maintenance and snow removal. We also offer RHP Social, our community programming that brings residents safely together, with COVID-19 protocols, to socialize through family friendly events such as holiday parties, barbeques and more, building a true community for our residents."

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 301 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,209 homes in 28 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

