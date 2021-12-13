/R E P E A T -- Webinar - Restricted Materials Compliance in 2022/

What's coming up in 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On 15 December 2021, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on what is coming up for restricted materials in 2022. This webinar will discuss changes in restricted materials in 2022 and things to work on for 2023.

With more and more restricted materials regulations, and the continuous evolution of current regulations, companies need to plan their compliance work. 2022 will be another big year for restricted materials with all the new regulations and updates to current regulations going into effect in 2022 and 2023.

Claigan's webinar will discuss the upcoming changes focusing on the key areas of risk. For each regulation, there will be overview of the changes / updates and options for compliance.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Expected regulatory changes for 2022 and 2023

TSCA

REACH SVHC

SCIP

POP

REACH Restrictions

EU Medical Device Regulation

RoHS

California Proposition 65

EU Packaging Directive

PFAS

Canadian Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances

UK CA

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on December 15 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Restricted Materials Compliance is 2022

Date: 15 December 2021

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/6170037462061952014 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyses and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

