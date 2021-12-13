PSEG Long Island President and COO Daniel Eichhorn to Retire in 2022

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced today that PSEG Long Island President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Daniel Eichhorn will retire in 2022. Eichhorn will continue in his current role until a successor is named to ensure a smooth transition and a continued utmost commitment to customer service on Long Island.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Long Island.

Concurrent with Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) board consideration for approval of the proposed revised operations services agreement, Eichhorn has chosen this time to retire, giving a new leader the opportunity to make their mark on the future of the PSEG Long Island organization and its commitment to customers across Long Island and the Rockaways. A search for PSEG Long Island's next president and COO is now underway.

"During his 32 years of dedicated service, Dan has focused on significant operational improvements and an unwavering commitment to our customers and employees on Long Island and in New Jersey," PSEG COO Ralph LaRossa said. "Dan's leadership has helped place the PSEG Long Island workforce in a position to move into its next chapter with the right tools, team and dedication to serving every customer. We thank Dan for his considerable contributions across both Long Island and New Jersey over more than three decades of service."

Eichhorn was named president and COO of PSEG Long Island in October 2017. Previously, Eichhorn served as PSEG Long Island's vice president for Customer Service. As vice president, Eichhorn was responsible for customer satisfaction, marketing and marketing strategy, customer contact, meter-to-cash functions, and solar and energy efficiency programs. Prior to that role, Eichhorn served as director of Customer Contact and Technology for Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G). Eichhorn retires with a broad background in electric and gas operations, customer operations and appliance service.

"As I announce my intent to retire in the coming months, I must reflect on the devotion of PSEG Long Island's 2,500 employees, their achievements and the strategic improvements we have made since 2014," Eichhorn said. "Over the past eight years, we have created a legacy of performance for customers across Long Island and the Rockaways, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I am confident that, as the company transitions to its next chapter, we are well-positioned for new leadership to build on these accomplishments – putting customers at the heart of everything we do, while further improving system reliability, enhancing customer service and supporting the state's clean energy goals, and being an engaged and responsive community partner."

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years ( https://corporate.pseg.com ).

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings on the Investor Relations website at the bottom of the webpage.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

