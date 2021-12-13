OnePIN Welcomes Glenn Lurie to Board of Advisors

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePIN announced that Glenn Lurie, former President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Synchronoss Technologies, has joined the company's Board of Advisors. Mr. Lurie has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and wireless industries.

Glenn Lurie joins OnePIN's Board of Advisors, bringing more than 30 years of mobile, IoT, and digital industry experience.

Prior to joining Synchronoss, Mr. Lurie was President and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T's Mobility and Consumer Operations where he successfully grew the nation's leading wireless and consumer business. Mr. Lurie helped pave the way in the modern smartphone era by leading AT&T's negotiations with Apple to introduce the first iPhone and iPad. He left his mark at AT&T building three disruptive businesses including: IoT, Digital Life, and Aio Wireless (now Cricket Wireless).

Mr. Lurie has been highly recognized for his many accomplishments in the industry. He was named as one of only 10 "MobileGameChangers" by Russell Reynolds Associates for his mobile-first approach to developing innovative services that enhance the way people live. He was also named to the Global Telecom Business "Power 100" multiple times.

He currently serves as a Venture Partner at StormBreaker Ventures. Beyond serving on multiple advisory councils, Mr. Lurie is also guiding numerous enterprise organizations as an active Board of Directors member, including Avis Budget Group, Inc., Pivotal Commware, Inc., Teal Communications, Inc., and Blue Link Wireless, Inc.

"OnePIN has continuously grown and pivoted in the mobile space to remain relevant. Mobile is the bridge to the physical world, and OnePIN's technologies create seamless, integrated experiences across any type of mobile device – positioning them well for extended leadership in the digital realm. I can clearly see how the company's strategy and innovations will shape the future of mobile," noted Mr. Lurie.

"Glenn is a great addition to our Board of Advisors. His previous leadership roles at AT&T bring OnePIN a tremendous source of knowledge and experience. Glenn helped shape the global mobile industry and we are sure that he will support OnePIN's continuous mobile innovation," said Feyzi Çelik, President and CEO, OnePIN, Inc.

About OnePIN, Inc.

OnePIN, Inc., creates interactive user engagements that drive revenue, retention, and advertising opportunities from user behaviors. OnePIN's Cloud uses data integration into MNO systems to offer a universal user experience tailored to the mobile subscriber's context. The Company's services are deployed to over 500 million mobile subscribers, across 20 countries spanning the world's largest MNO groups. www.onepin.com.

Contact: marketing@onepin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnePIN, Inc.