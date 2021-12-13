Level Equity Raises $1.125B for New Equity Funds

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Equity Management, LLC, announced final closings of Level Equity Growth Partners V and Level Equity Opportunities Fund 2021, securing $775 million and $350 million respectively in aggregate commitments. Level has raised $3.0 billion across 10 investment funds and co-invest vehicles since 2011 for their three business lines – core growth equity, opportunistic growth, and structured growth.

Level also announced several promotions. Gautam Gupta was promoted to Partner, Chris Isaac to Principal, David Fleishman and Luis Spradley to Vice President, and Austin Feinstein, Vincent Liberi, and Jake Rudolph to Senior Associate. Gautam joined Level in 2015 from Vista Equity Partners where he worked prior to and after receiving his MBA from The Wharton School. Chris joined Level in 2011 as part of the firm's first analyst class after graduating from the Stern School at New York University. David joined Level in 2015 after graduating from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. Luis joined Level in 2021 and was previously with Apollo Global Management, the Central Intelligence Agency, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Austin joined Level in 2019 and was previously with Nomura Securities' Technology Investment Banking group. Vincent joined Level in 2018 after graduating from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. Jake joined Level in 2019 and was formerly with DCS Advisory. Level has added 11 new investment and operations professionals in 2020 and 2021 and now has 40 team members based in New York City, San Francisco, and Greenwich.

"The raising of Level Equity Growth Partners V and Level Equity Opportunities Fund 2021 follows a very active period for us" said Ben Levin, Level co-founder and CEO. "We continued to grow our team in a dynamic and competitive marketplace and were excited to make several key promotions of talented team members. We invested significant capital this year into new, exciting growth businesses as well as a number of portfolio companies and will continue to proactively seek out and invest in the best growth businesses in our target end markets. We will also deepen our value creation capabilities at NextLEVEL Operations as we aim to help these leading businesses enjoy sustaining growth in enterprise value."

In 2021, Level made new growth equity investments in Chronus, Eftsure, HackEDU, Mytonomy, PassFort, Ready Education, Salesfloor, SchoolPass, SevenFifty and Sunwave, sold CloudCheckr to NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), PassFort to Moody's (NYSE: MCO), MobileCause to Community Brands, HVR to Fivetran and achieved a growth financing of SimPRO by K1 Investment Management as well as public offerings of Made.com (LSE: Made) and Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA).

About Level Equity

Based in New York, NY, and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital and has made over 85 investments since inception. For more information, visit www.levelequity.com

