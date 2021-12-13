InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Deck Heating/Cooking Appliance (RVS-144)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to enjoy the ambiance of a fireplace and the convenience of oven cooked food for events held outdoors or in open areas," said an inventor from Colton, Calif. "So, I created this dual-functioning appliance for my own use and found it very effective."

He developed a prototype for FIREPLACE/OVEN to provide the benefits of a fireplace, smoker and a baking oven in a single outdoor unit. As such, it improves cooking speed and reduces fuel consumption. This multifunctional appliance is also decorative and easy to operate. What's more, it is specially designed to eliminates food contamination by venting the fireplace exhaust separately from oven. Users will appreciate how attractive, convenient, efficient, safe and affordably priced it is as well.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RVS-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

