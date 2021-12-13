Invent Help Inventor Develops Novelty Piggy Bank (OTW-622)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a six year old daughter and I wanted to reward her bravery when losing baby teeth," said an inventor from Yukon, OK., "I new I could accomplish this and also teach her the importance of saving money in the process. So I invented this!"

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The TOOTH FAIRY'S BUDDY provides a secure area in which the "Tooth Fairy" could deposit money for a lost tooth and provide an area for children to collect other forms of monetary savings. This fun and imaginative toy teaches the importance of securing and saving money and makes it easy for a parent to exchange a small reward in place of the lost baby tooth. This decorative accessory would be available in an array of fun design variations and could even stimulate a young child's belief in the "Tooth Fairy".

The inventor said about his design, "Children will have fun interacting with this design. It is scary for children to lose their teeth and this will help them focus more on the Tooth Fairy to visit."

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-622 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp