GSF: global scientific and technological cooperation still mainstream

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Bay Science Forum 2021 (GSF), themed "Exploring the Future, Sharing Scientific Achievement", concluded on December 13 in Guangzhou, China. A strong message came out of the three-day event is that global scientific and technological cooperation is still the mainstream despite the trend of anti-globalization.



The forum, initiated by the Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO), attracted more than 100 academicians and experts from around the world to have in-depth exchanges on science frontiers such as life sciences, nanoscience, network communication, sustainable development, marine science, and intelligent industrial software. It has become the consensus of its participants to promote shared innovation and the development of the world's scientific undertakings and better benefit humankind.

Andrea Baccarelli, professor and Chair of the Environmental Health Sciences in Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, said in his congratulatory message to the forum via video, "It is really a moment to this event. I'm so impressed by GSF and its mission, particularly in a time like today. It's fundamental to have focusing on the science communication." He also expressed his willingness to work together with scientists and colleagues in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



Sarah Gille, physical oceanographer of Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Sverdrup Gold Medal Winner of American Meteorological Society (2021) said, "This (GSF) is an exciting moment in science. We face immense challenges, including caring for our environment and addressing climate change, challenges that will draw on every area of scientific expertise. These challenges also represent opportunities allowing us to do new science and train new scientists into our fields, and to shape our research to address big societal questions."



Chief Executive of Hong Kong SAR Carrie Lam expressed in her video address that Guangdong and Hong Kong have been cooperating closely in different fields, including scientific and technological innovation. Hong Kong will continue to work closely with Guangdong to jointly promote the construction of the Greater Bay Area.



Chief Executive of Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng said in his video address that Macao will further collaborate with the innovation resources of other cities in the Greater Bay Area to strengthen industrial technology innovation.



Speaking at the forum, Ma Xingrui, governor of Guangdong Province, said that Guangdong is thoroughly implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and accelerating the construction of a strong province of scientific and technological innovation, led by the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. He believes that GSF is a grand event for global scientists that integrates functions such as scientific exchange and discussion, demonstration of scientific achievements, as well as promotion of scientific consensus and innovation mechanism, which is of great significance to promote scientific exchange and mutual learning among countries.



Zhong Nanshan, academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a renowned respiratory disease expert said that cooperation and joint efforts, domestic and international, are needed for fighting the epidemic. "If one place can't handle it, the whole world can't handle it. No country is safe, until all countries are safe."

Bai Chunli, academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of ANSO, said the Alliance has joined hands with global innovation partners to address livelihood and science and technology challenges, and has continued a number of joint research programs around global scientific topics such as fighting COVID-19 jointly.

He said, it is expected that GSF will play a pivotal role in providing Greater Bay Area solutions for global science and technology innovation governance.

View original content:

SOURCE The Alliance of International Science Organizations