FDA Approves Allergan's VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, the First Eye Drop Approved to Treat Age-Related Presbyopia in Adults The brand name VUITY™ was developed in partnership with Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company, in naming VUITY™, the first and only treatment approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to treat age-related blurry near vision (Presbyopia).

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Allergan on the FDA approval of VUITY™," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "VUITY™ is truly a landmark treatment for those whose near vision has deteriorated. That we now know VUITY™ satisfies the rigorous safety and efficacy standards of the FDA is excellent news."

"We believe the VUITY™ brand name has many desirable characteristics, including its brevity, tonality, and a prefix that evokes the word 'view'—or the concept of vision," Dettore said. "We couldn't be happier to see this brand name come to market."

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,600 marketed healthcare names for over 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

