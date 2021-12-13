Changes in Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Executive Management Team

HELSINKI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Mark Ushpol has been appointed Executive Vice President of the Food Packaging & Technical Solutions business area and succeeds Robyn Buss who is retiring.

Mark Ushpol has been appointed Executive Vice President of the Food Packaging & Technical Solutions business area and a member of the Group Executive Management team as of January 1, 2022. Mark has more than twenty years of experience in the paper and packaging industry and was most recently managing director for DS Smith North America Packaging. Prior to this, he held several management positions at companies such as Mondi and Domtar in the US., Europe and South Africa, as well as served as association representative in several industry organizations.

"I am truly inspired by the work Ahlstrom-Munksjö does in the area of specialty papers and packaging, and I am very much looking forward to working with this talented team to bring sustainable fiber-based solutions to the world," commented Mark Ushpol.

Robyn Buss, currently Executive Vice President of the Food Packaging & Technical Solutions business area and member of the Group Executive Management Team, has announced her retirement effective at the end of 2021. Robyn Buss has spent more than 30 years in the specialty paper industry and has served several Wisconsin-based paper plants during her career. Robyn Buss joined Ahlstrom-Munksjö with the acquisition of Expera Specialty Solutions at the end of 2018.

Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö welcomes Mark Ushpol to the Group Executive Management Team and wishes Robyn Buss all the best for her retirement: "With Mark's extensive experience in the industry and solid business leadership skills we are well equipped to accelerate our ongoing transformation as a leading sustainable fiber-based solutions supplier. At the same time, I want to thank Robyn for her valuable contribution to the company over the past years. Her customer driven leadership has been highly valuable in strengthening our presence in North America."

