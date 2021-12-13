Integration Enables Partner Platform Agencies to Leverage the Data in Their AMS to Deliver Timely and Personalized Communication Throughout the Customer Journey

Agency Revolution Announces Integration with Partner Platform Integration Enables Partner Platform Agencies to Leverage the Data in Their AMS to Deliver Timely and Personalized Communication Throughout the Customer Journey

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, serving independent insurance agencies, today announced an integration that connects the company's marketing automation platform, FuseTM, with Partner Platform's innovative web-based insurance agency management system(AMS).

This much-anticipated integration enables mutual customers to leverage the power of the client and policy data in their Partner Platform AMS to trigger the sophisticated, automated marketing campaigns in Fuse. The campaigns in Fuse are proven to increase retention, sell more policies per client, and deliver a superior client experience in all stages of the customer journey.

"We are pleased to partner with Agency Revolution because we believe that personalized, timely client communication is a key to scaling and driving agency growth in today's modern insurance landscape," said Adam Rapp, director of product management and marketing at Partner Platform. "This integration supports our mission of bringing innovative solutions to our clients that will make their lives easier."

"With our new API integration, clients can create segmentation based on more than 75 data points in the Partner Platform AMS," said Lucas Jans, VP of Product at Agency Revolution. "They will now be able to send new client onboarding, lost client, annual cross-sell, and referral campaigns, account review requests, newsletters, birthday/holiday greetings, payment reminders, and more via text, email, or print, automatically."

The Partner Platform integration is currently available. Clients can visit the Partner Platform page for more information.

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library, to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. For more information, please visit https://www.agencyrevolution.com

About Partner Platform

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) is the team behind Partner Platform, an innovative web-based insurance agency management system helping independent agents break free from the status quo. Partner Platform is easy to use, streamlines workflows and enables agencies to run their business more affordably and effectively. Built on a foundation of strong technology and exceptional service, we're moving forward with a constant eye on innovation that will make independent agents' lives easier. For more information, please visit https://sispartnerplatform.com.

PR Contact:

Katherine Verducci

1903 Public Relations

(408) 429-5779

kverducci@1903pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Agency Revolution