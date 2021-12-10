The Hatcher Group Wins 58 Marketing and Communications Awards in 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hatcher Group, a full-service strategic communications and marketing firm, announced today it has won an unprecedented 58 awards for excellence in communications, design, events, marketing, social media, web, and video.
"It is a true honor to be recognized as among the best in our industry by such a diverse group of awards programs," said Amy Buckley, partner at Hatcher. "The winning projects represent the team's creativity and innovation that help our clients advance their missions, accomplish their goals, and influence our society on some of today's critical issues such as COVID-19, healthcare for Veterans, climate change, and equity for all. I'm very proud of our talented and hard-working team, and grateful to our clients for their partnership."
Hatcher received awards from Adobe Government Creativity, dotCOMM, Graphic Design USA, MarComm, and National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC). The firm's rebrand for SAAB won a Best in Show award from PRSA Maryland. Hatcher's Senior VP and Creative Director Reece Quiñones was named as one of GDUSA Magazine's people to watch and recognized as an AIGA DC fellow.
"For 20 years, Hatcher has used powerful marketing and communications to educate and motivate people to build movements and create a better world," said Amy Fahnestock, partner at Hatcher. "These awards are a testament to what is possible when passion and drive fuse in pursuit of a common goal – when we are powered by purpose."
Hatcher announced earlier this year that it was recognized as one of Bethesda Magazine's 2021 Top Places to Work, and was named as a finalist for PRNEWS Platinum Agency of the Year. Hatcher's team has grown to nearly 60 marketing and communications strategists, designers, digital experts, multimedia creators, event producers, writers, editors, and more.
These accolades follow Hatcher's announcement earlier this year of the acquisition of Horne Creative Group. The acquisition combined the talents of two purpose-driven firms and has expanded the scope of services Hatcher can provide to its growing portfolio of government, nonprofit, and foundation clients.
Hatcher's winning projects are listed below.
Adobe Government Creativity, Finalist, Communications Multi-Channel Campaign for Maryland 529
Bethesda Magazine Top Places to Work 2021 Winner
DotCOMM
Platinum
Campaigns, Digital Advertising Campaign, Maryland 529
Paid Media, Online Ad Campaign, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Website, Nonprofit, The Serve America Movement
Gold
Campaigns, Digital Marketing Campaign, The Serve America Movement
Audio/Radio/Web Program, PSA Campaign, Center for Budget Policy
Campaigns, Integrated Campaign, COVID-19, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Video, Long Form >3:00, National Assessment Governing Board
Video, Long Form >3:00, Maryland 529
Honorable Mention
Campaigns, Data Gathering and Implementation, America's Promise Alliance
Website, Redesign, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a)
Video, Short Form, Maryland 529
GDUSA
Design
Online Design, Strategy Social Media Graphics, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Brochures + Collateral, Bridging the Digital Divide: Connecting Veterans with Telehealth Care, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Annual + Corporate Reports, Working Floridians Tax Rebate Report, Tax Credits for Workers and Their Families
Motion (TV, Film + Video), Make College Affordable Double Pell Video, National College Attainment Network (NCAN)
Online Design, Website Redesign, The Hatcher Group
Online Design, Animated Social Graphics, National Association Governing Board
Online Design, Social Media Ads, Earned Income Tax Credits
Logos + Symbols, Logo Redesign, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Motion (TV, Film + Video), MDMOM- Warning Signs Video, Johns Hopkins University
Motion (TV, Film + Video), HealthySteps DC, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative
Branding + Identity Programs, Bridges Coalition Identity, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation
Branding + Identity Programs, Jobs Recruitment Brand, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
Motion (TV, Film + Video), Baltimore Votes By Mail: Motion Graphic, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation
Annual + Corporate Reports, Annual Report Template, Arkansas Grade Level Reading
Motion (TV, Film + Video), Youth Vaccine PSA Video, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Health + Wellness
Online Design, Flavored Tobacco Danger Campaign, American Heart Association
Special: COVID-19 Communications, COVID Prevention Campaign, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Motion Graphics, Hub for Injury Prevention (HIP) Video, Centers for Disease Control
Online Design, Wear the Cost Campaign, Maryland Health Care Commission
Advertising + Ad Campaign, Bridges Campaign, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation
Web
Video/Animation/Motion, Youth Vaccine PSA, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Video/Animation/Motion, Baltimore Votes by Mail Motion Graphic, Open Society Institute/Open Society Foundation
Social Media, Animated Graphics for Social Media, National Association Government Board
Publications + Periodicals, Reimagining School Reports and Social Media, Aspen Institute: Sports and Society
Video/Animation/Motion, Healthy Steps DC Video, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative
MarComm
Platinum
Rebrand, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Brand refresh, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
Media relations, Tobacco Free Kids/American Heart Association
Campaign- COVID-19, Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Gold
Video, Spaces in Action, DC Pritzker Children's Initiative/National Children's Hospital
Event, Science Release, National Assessment Governing Board
Website, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging: Aging and Disability Business Institute
Publicity Campaign, BRIDGES Coalition
Infographic, Fishing for Energy, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
Website, Million Acre Challenge
Honorable Mention
Digital Marketing, Maryland 529
Social Media Campaign, The Serve America Movement
Social Media Toolkit, Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit
Digital Marketing, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Marketing Campaign, National Assessment Governing Board
National Association of Government Communicators, First, Social Media Campaign (Paid Advertising), Maryland 529
PRNEWS Platinum Award, Honorable Mention, Agency of the Year (Medium, 25 to 100 Employees)
PRSA Best in Maryland
Best in Show and Best in Maryland award, Reputation/Brand Management, SAAB
Award of Excellence, Media Relations, Tobacco Free Kids
About The Hatcher Group
The Hatcher Group is a full-service communications and marketing firm — and a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) — powered by purpose. We are headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices in Annapolis and Baltimore. Our vision is of a just and sustainable world, with healthy and thriving communities that leave no one behind. For more than 20 years, we've developed and executed successful marketing and communications strategies for national foundations, nonprofits, coalitions, government agencies, and other mission-driven organizations. Our diverse, 60-person staff includes seasoned strategic communications, marketing, and public relations professionals; accomplished designers; digital media experts; and skilled video, radio, and event producers.
Contact: Kristen Peterson, kpeterson@thehatchergroup.com or 410-267-4156
