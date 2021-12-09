Three Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Selected as Nominees for Leaders in Law Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that its Founding Partner and Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar, Partner Brien R. Kelley and Senior Counsel Enrique Monagas have been selected as nominees by the Los Angeles Business Journal for its 2021 ' Leaders in Law Awards .' The Journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards "recognize the achievements of leading attorneys and firms who make a significant impact on the Los Angeles business community."

"This recognition is a testament to the steadfast dedication our firm has to clients and the business community at large," said Co-Chairman Andrew T. Kirsh, who leads the firm's real estate practice. "We are delighted to have three of our professionals honored alongside these outstanding lawyers in Southern California."

Sklar is a Partner in the firm's corporate practice and sits on its Management Committee. He advises individuals, business owners and executives, early-stage companies and large corporations, regularly serving in a consigliere role as outside general counsel and business strategist. His clients look to him for counsel in the most challenging situations, which he helps resolve using legal acumen, foresight and sound practical advice. Sklar has extensive experience representing clients in media and entertainment, family office, technology, market research, medical devices, restaurants and hospitality.

Kelley is a Partner in the firm's real estate practice with significant experience in commercial and multi-family residential acquisitions and dispositions, real property secured financing, joint venture formation, mezzanine financing and all aspects of real estate due diligence including title and survey review. Kelley's experience includes representation of institutional and family office real estate investors, syndicators, developers and operators, and borrowers in a broad range of real-estate related matters.

Monagas is a Senior Counsel in the firm's litigation practice. He focuses primarily on business, intellectual property, entertainment, and constitutional matters. He has represented clients before the Supreme Court of the United States, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the California Supreme Court, and other state and federal courts. Prior to joining the firm, Monagas served as a Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice and as an attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. While serving as a Deputy Attorney General, Monagas represented California in federal challenges to the Trump Administration's travel ban and the ban on military service by transgender individuals.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes attorneys for their "exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

