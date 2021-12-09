SWAROVSKI WONDERFUL WORLD OF COLLABORATIONS IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swarovski crystal lifestyle comes to the forefront with the debut of its new collaborations platform 'Creators Lab', where customers can buy collaboration products directly via Swarovski channels. The concept, the brainchild of a brand with a rich history of collaboration in the worlds of art, film, theatre, music, and more, is an evolution of an ambition that has always been a part of Swarovski's DNA: exploring and enhancing the many facets of modern culture.

Instant Wonder Store

THE DISCOVERIES IN-STORE

For the first time in its 126-year history, Swarovski will feature collaboration brands in their Instant Wonder concept stores in key US + European markets: New York City (Rockefeller Center and Soho), Los Angeles (Century City), Paris, and Zurich. These hubs feature Creators Lab products, merchandised for guests to explore.

In the Rockefeller Center and Soho Instant Wonder locations, collaborations with FAO Schwarz, Nike, and MA®KET take center stage. Items are currently on display through the end of the year.

In addition, starting December 15th the Century City Instant Wonder location features the Nike AF1s, and the jaw-dropping release by Market

FAO, one of the world's most iconic toy stores for nearly 160 years – unveils a staggering 20-inch Nutcracker, inlaid with thousands of dazzling Swarovski crystals. A true display item and family heirloom, this limited-edition nutcracker is childlike wonder incarnate, a testament to the craftsmanship and ingenuity of two beloved brands.

Swarovski also joined forces with Nike to create an all-new type of reflectivity! Introducing the Air Force 1 LXX with Swarovski crystals in 'Triple Black' and 'Triple White'. The new Retroreflective crystals exceed international safety standards of measured light reflection for visibility and offer customizable adornment to the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.

MARKET exists at the intersection of sport and streetwear, a cult-brand, known for its innate zeitgeist pieces. MARKET enters the Swarovski Creators Lab with their SMILEY® Globe Basketball in two different sizes (regulation and mini). Each entirely embellished with thousands of technicolor Swarovski crystals, these basketballs combine creativity and craftsmanship at its finest.

Customers can visit these NYC and LA locations to scan a QR code to learn more about purchasing FAO and MA®KET collaborations via Swarovski.com, with convenient delivery to their homes only days later.

The Nike innovation dropped exclusively on Nike's SNKRS app, December 2nd. Visit any of these locations to view the product in-person.

As a whole, Swarovski's Creators Lab offers yet another point of entry into the mindset of Wonderlab and the crystal lifestyle, continually asking customers and clients to ignite their dreams, in whatever form they take shape.

Visit the Swarovski Creators Lab digitally at Swarovski.com or in these locations.

Download hi-res product shots and store images here

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Swarovski is a Wonderlab where magic and science meet.

Swarovski unifies all parts of its organization under one spellbinding idea and brings forward a wondrous new world of crystal craftsmanship. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, gemstones, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry and accessories, as well as crystal objects and home accessories. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group.

A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage. This manifests today in the company's well-established sustainability agenda with youth-focused education programs and foundations to promote human empowerment and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Swarovski