Software Introduces Innovative Data Platform to Improve DevOps Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software , a cutting-edge tech start-up that helps engineering organizations improve their software delivery through its DevOps metrics platform, announces that it has raised $15M in Series A funding from Next47 and 8VC. This funding will allow Software to grow its robust DevOps platform and provide essential insights to engineering teams to enable faster and more efficient software development.

Software’s mission is to transform software development by helping engineering teams around the world with the world’s most powerful DevOps metrics platform. The company collects data across the stack to provide engineering organizations with the data they need to measure their DevOps performance, see how they compare to global and industry benchmarks, and ignite continuous improvement. Software is backed by Next47 and 8VC. For more information, visit www.software.com or follow @software_hq

At the world's most powerful technology companies, engineering organizations integrate and deploy changes thousands of times per day. They enable fast deployments, fast reviews, and fast data. As a result, they consistently deliver value to their customers, set their industry's pace for innovation, and ultimately win in the marketplace.

Many companies are falling behind. Their engineering teams struggle against roadblocks and delays during the development process. Developers battle distractions—too many meetings, too many interruptions, and too much wait time on processes and systems. It takes months or quarters for teams to see their ideas turned into reality. Software is on a mission to help engineering teams around the world bridge this growing divide.

"Over the last decade we've witnessed a growing tech divide between the highest and lowest performing software development organizations," said Software co-founder Brett Stevens. "Software sheds light on organizations' DevOps performance. Our platform is trusted by over 250,000 developers worldwide."

Software's DevOps metrics platform helps organizations improve visibility into their DevOps performance and see how they compare to other companies in the market. Companies can quickly connect their DevOps tools and see performance metrics, including delivery lead time and release frequency, in just a few minutes—with no need for setup or services.

"Companies invest billions of dollars annually in DevOps initiatives without being able to effectively track or measure how they're actually doing," said Mason McLead, CTO of Software. "They have no way to know if they're on the path to becoming a great development organization, or if they're in danger of falling behind their competitors."

"The best engineering teams release software 100x, even 1000x, faster than their competitors," said Joe Lonsdale, founding partner at 8VC . "They're able to accelerate software delivery as they scale, further widening the divide."

"Building a world-class engineering organization is critical for long-term success across industries," said TJ Rylander, partner at Next47 . "Software makes great software development attainable at every company—regardless of size or funding."

Software plans to release a powerful product upgrade that will provide even more data and benchmarks for measuring and improving DevOps performance before the end of 2021. Join the upcoming beta and sign up here for the waitlist . For more information visit www.software.com .

About Software

