Rohrer Corporation Expands Leadership Team

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a leading retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, today announced the addition of three key executives to its leadership team.

(PRNewsfoto/Rohrer Corporation)

Following the recent acquisitions of Coburn Carton Solutions and Transparent Container, Rohrer is expanding its leadership team to meet the demand for additional folding carton and thermoforming capabilities, expanded product range, and the largest combination-run for printed and thermoformed visual packaging products in the world, all under Rohrer's ezComboSM program.

"These experienced leaders bring a wealth of industry knowledge to Rohrer," said Steve Wirrig, CEO of Rohrer Corporation. "Together, we can focus on three assets that will lead us successfully into the future: 1) PEOPLE: energizing partnerships with our customers and employees, 2) PRODUCTS: developing new and innovative packaging solutions, and 3) PROFITS: improving overall sales growth and profitability."

Rohrer's three new executives are:

Chris Rautner , chief human resources officer, is a seasoned executive in leading PEOPLE strategies for global enterprise and executive management teams. He most recently served as the vice president of human resources for the Ferrero Group, where he was responsible for employee development, human resource efforts, and acquisition transitions for more than 3,500 employees across 70 locations. Rautner said, "I'm thrilled to join this talented team, inspire its employees, and promote its amazing corporate culture so we can become the 'employer of choice' in the packaging industry."

Gary Starks , senior vice president of operations, brings more than three decades of PRODUCT packaging operations, engineering, and technical skills to Rohrer. Most recently, he worked as the vice president of machinery operations at Automated Packaging Systems (now part of Sealed Air Corp.), where he streamlined the manufacturing, engineering, R & D innovation, sales support, QA/QC, logistics, automated packaging, and imprinting machinery systems for six facilities. Starks said, "Rohrer is focused on continuous operations improvement for the benefit of its customers and employees, so I am excited to join the company and assist the team in achieving those goals."

Martin Layding , chief financial officer, has over two decades of PROFITABILITY growth experience, delivering breakthrough financial results and process improvements across all aspects of the organization from financial planning and analysis, manufacturing, and supply chain processes to financial systems, treasury, insurance, and real estate activities. While most recently chief financial officer for Function of Beauty, his extensive experience spans private equity-backed firms and public companies like tapestry/Coach, and Novartis.

As a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management, Rohrer Corporation is positioned for future growth. Carmine Lombardi, senior vice president of Rohrer Corporation said, "The addition of these executives to our leadership team will help us develop stronger business and employee partnerships, expand our full suite of packaging solutions, and increase overall profitability. It's an exciting time to be at Rohrer."

In addition to expanding its leadership team, Rohrer has aggressive goals for hiring more packaging designers, engineers, print specialists, and thermoforming packers in the next year. Details on open positions can be found at: rohrer.com/about-us/careers/ For more information on Rohrer Corporation, please visit: Rohrer.com.



About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through our ezComboSM program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience, and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise, and access to resources. For additional information, please visit WellspringCapital.com.

Media Contact: Nicole Zatorski, Content Marketer // nicole.zatorski@rohrer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rohrer Corporation