ReFocus Eye Health Welcomes Caroline N. DeBenedictis, M.D., Expands to Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health ("ReFocus"), a forward-thinking, innovative network of world-class ophthalmologists and optometrists, has announced today that it has expanded its services to the pediatric population and those with strabismus in Connecticut. Caroline N. DeBenedictis, M.D., a board-certified pediatric ophthalmologist and strabismus specialist, has joined ReFocus and will be seeing pediatric patients and adults with strabismus in the Bloomfield and Waterbury offices.

"Our mission at ReFocus is to elevate eye care to the highest standards for patients of all ages and stages of life," said Dan Doman, CEO of ReFocus Management. "ReFocus' partnership with Dr. DeBenedictis builds on this objective. We're thrilled to welcome her to the team and expand ReFocus' offering to the youngest members of the communities we serve."

Founded in 2018, ReFocus Management provides practice management services and ReFocus Eye Health provides top-quality eye care through its network of premium physician partners across 15 locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The addition of Dr. DeBenedictis in Bloomfield and Waterbury supports pediatric patients and those with strabismus throughout the region. Her specialized services include the diagnosis, treatment, and management of all pediatric eye conditions, from complex disease to common eye problems, as well as skilled care for strabismus in patients of any age. "We're proud to partner with passionate providers who are among the best and brightest in the country," added Doman. "We look forward to continuing ReFocus' legacy of high-quality care to the pediatric community."

About ReFocus:

ReFocus Management takes a fresh, enlightened approach to ophthalmology practice management. Backed by permanent capital, ReFocus Management supports the ReFocus ophthalmology practices and surgery centers with an exclusive focus on enabling quality care and long-term, sustainable growth. ReFocus Management is headquartered in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com .

