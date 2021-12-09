PlaySugarHouse.com Plays Santa To A Pennsylvania Grandmom Who Hit A Divine Fortune Of More Than $182,000 On A .40 Cent Bet

READING, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySugarHouse.com is making Christmas a whole lot merrier for a Reading area grandma who hit the mega jackpot on Divine Fortune with only a .40 cent bet, winning $182,391.00. The grandmother to seven and mom to four says she'll use the money to pay off her house and buy presents for her family.

"I'm going to be playing Santa Claus to my grandkids and kids who weren't sure how they were going to pay for Christmas presents this year," said the 44 year old who asked to remain anonymous. "I've worked two jobs my whole life raising my children as a single mom and I've never really gambled a lot as all my money goes to my family."

"This night though I just wanted to relax in the tub and enjoy some online entertainment, limiting myself to no more than $20, never thinking I would hit a jackpot playing .40 cents at a time," the utility worker added. "This proves people like me can really win!"

"We love hearing these stories and this is yet another example of a life changing jackpot," said Mattias Stetz, COO of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "It proves anyone can win at anytime with any amount!"

Rush Street Interactive has paid out the Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot to 98 winners in Pennsylvania on both its PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.com sites for a total progressive payout of $13,615,434.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

