The online festival for the theme songs of Anime, "Sony Music AnimeSongs ONLINE 2022," will be streamed on the 8th and 9th of January 2022!

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sony Music AnimeSongs ONLINE 2022", which is an online live performance event in the style of a festival with 14 gorgeous music artists who belong to Sony Music Labels, will be streamed live on the 8th and 9th of January 2022 on Stagecrowd.

The tickets will be on sale at 10PM today (EST).

An introduction playlist of the event has been released in advance of the ticket's sale. Each of the 14 songs on the playlist have been selected by the artists who will perform at the event. If you hear the playlist, it will be a perfect introduction for you to have an idea of the entirety of this exciting event: the festival of the theme songs of anime.

URL: https://smej.lnk.to/SMASO22INT

[Introduction Playlist of Sony Music AnimeSongs ONLINE 2022]

M01. Eir Aoi 'INNOCENCE'

The opening theme song of TV anime "Sword Art Online Fairy Dance"

M02. Aimer 'LAST STARDUST'

The inserted song of the TV anime "Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]"

M03. KANA-BOON 'Silhouette'

The opening theme song of TV anime "NARUTO:Shippuden"

M04. Cö shu Nie 'give it back'

The ending theme song of the second season of TV anime "Jujutsu Kaisen"

M05. Sayuri ''Mikazuki'

The ending theme song of TV anime "Rampo Kitan : Game of Laplace』 E

M06. SPYAIR 'Imagination'

The opening theme song of TV anime "Haikyu!!"

M07. sumika 'Shake & Shake'

The theme song of TV anime "Pretty Boy Detective Club"

M08. CHiCO with HoneyWork 'Sekai wa Koi Ni Ochiteiru'

The opening theme song of TV anime "Ao Haru Ride"

M09. T.M.Revolution 'INVOKE'

The opening theme song of TV anime "MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED"

M10. TK from Ling tosite sigure 'unravel'

The opening theme song of TV anime "Tokyo Ghoul"

M11. TrySail 'Gomakashi'

The opening theme song of TV anime "Magia Record, Magical Girl Madoka Magica Gaiden"

M12. Who-ya Extended 'VIVID VICE'

The opening theme song of the second season of TV anime "Jujutsu Kaisen"

M13. BLUE ENCOUNT 'Polaris'

The opening theme song of the 4th season of TV anime "My Hero Academia"

M14. FLOW 'GO!!!'

The opening theme song of TV anime "NARUTO"

A spot movie which contains part of the live performances has also been released today. In this movie you can take a glance at all 14 artists' performances.

URL:

2022.1.8/1.9 Sony Music AnimeSongs ONLINE 2022 Teaser

https://youtu.be/w9OH3Gf4cOg

Comment footages from the artists will be released in series on official Twitter channel @smasonline, so don't miss it.

This event will be streamed to 20 countries and regions by simulcast broadcasting through Stagecrowd and through Veeps, a special version which is an edit from both days of the event, will be broadcasted to the world except Mainland China at 7PM (PST) on the 22nd of January.

[Official HP] www.smanimesongs.jp/en/

[Official Twitter] https://twitter.com/smasonline

[Event Information]

Event Name: Sony Music AnimeSongs ONLINE 2022 Ticket Sales: Starts 9th December 2021

• Stagecrowd

Date / Time: [DAY 1] 8th January 2022 (Saturday) Opens 2AM (EST) / Starts 3AM (EST)

[DAY 2] 9th January 2022 (Sunday) Opens 2AM (EST) / Starts 3AM(EST)





Archive: Up to one week after the end of stream





Ticket Price: 8th January JPY 4,400 (tax included)

9th January JPY 4,400 (tax included)

Two-day JPY 8,600 (tax included)





Countries & Regions:



North/Central America: US, Canada, Mexico South America: Brazil, Peru Oceania: Australia, New Zealand Asia: Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain

Ticket Sales URL: https://intl.stagecrowd.live/smaso2022/

• Veeps (Edited Ver.)

Date / Time: [Edited Ver. DAY 1 & DAY 2] 22nd January 2022 Starts 7PM (PST)



Archive: Up to 24 hours after the end of stream



Ticket Price: 20 USD



Countries & Regions: Worldwide (Excluding Mainland China)



Ticket Sales URL: https://smanimesongs.veeps.com/

