New American Funding Recognized as One of Best Workplaces for Parents

New American Funding Recognized as One of Best Workplaces for Parents Company Adds Prestigious Honor to Its 2021 Accomplishments

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national leader in the mortgage industry, has been recognized on the Best Workplaces for Parents™ list by Great Place to Work®. This is the first time the company has made the list.

New American Funding Recognized as One of Best Workplaces for Parents

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Parents by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 6 million U.S. employees. Respondents provided feedback to over 60 survey questions describing how their organization creates a Great Place to Work. The analysis focuses primarily on parents' feedback.

In the survey, 96% of New American Funding employees stated that it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"As a working mother, it's an honor to have been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents," said company President Patty Arvielo. "Nothing is more important than family, yet it's the biggest struggle for parents to combine family life and work life. I believe we have built a company where family is at the core of who we are, who we represent, and who we serve!"

New American Funding currently offers flexible work schedules and remote work opportunities, as well as several mentorship programs to encourage employee growth.

In addition, the company promotes a family atmosphere with its NAF 360 culture that stresses treating each employee with dignity, integrity, and respect. The company also periodically offers virtual contests rewarding employees and their families for art, singing, dancing and more.

This year the company has hired 1,947 new employees, with diversity key in its recruitment. Millennials comprise 40% of the company's workforce, while women and minorities comprise 59% and 45%, respectively.

To learn more about working at New American Funding, visit their careers page today.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 216,000+ loans for approximately $56.8 billion, 171 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New American Funding