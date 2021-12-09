NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Nexstar Media Inc. to Broadcast Annual New Year's Eve Television Special, 'Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022' Featuring Scotty McCreery

FORT WORTH-DALLAS, Texas and IRVING, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth /KXAS and Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced the broadcast details for "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022," a New Year's Eve program airing December 31, 2021 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST, hosted by NBC 5's Katy Blakey and KARK's D.J. Williams from Reunion Tower's Cloud 9 level. NBC 5 is the hometown broadcaster for this special New Year's Eve program, airing in an additional 27 markets on Nexstar television stations, with special musical guest, Scotty McCreery, and including the traditional Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks, light and drone spectacular.

"Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022" will include the "Over the Top NYE" live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower, benefiting Children's Health, with NBC 5 and Nexstar serving as official media sponsors. This year at Reunion Tower, spectators will experience the addition of a 225-drone light show to the annual presentation of panoramic fireworks and tower light show, including more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from Reunion Tower and the 259 LED light display. The drone light show, engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, will light up the sky at heights of up to 400 feet and create an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

The special on-air performance by country music artist, singer and songwriter Scotty McCreery, makes this celebration another top highlight of the year. McCreery recently released his fifth studio album, Same Truck, which featured his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts, "You Time." His second single from the album, "Damn Strait," is out now and rapidly rising up the charts. The North Carolina native's No.1 hit, "Five More Minutes," inspired a Christmas movie by the same name which is currently airing on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network this month. McCreery will also perform in concert at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, TX this Saturday, Dec. 11.

"We're excited to be a part of the festivities and excitement with our local production of Lone Star NYE, giving North Texans a live, Central Time Zone countdown and a special night to remember," said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager. "We look forward to working with our partners at Nexstar and Reunion Tower for the fifth year in a row."

"'Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022' is a wonderful local production that brings together millions of viewers throughout Texas and across seven states, and Nexstar is excited to be able to provide such quality entertainment on our broadcast stations and their digital and streaming platforms," said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. "We're especially pleased to have country music star Scotty McCreery headlining the entertainment portion of the show and we're looking forward to delivering a special program that will be fun for the entire family."

"I'm excited to be part of the 'Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022' event," said McCreery. "New Year's Eve is such a fun time to gather with friends and family to celebrate the end of one year and look forward to the possibilities of the new one. I'm honored to be part of NBC 5's and Nexstar's party."

This year's production on NBC 5 will also stream live on NBCDFW.com, and on the NBCDFW app that is available for mobile and streaming users. To stream, viewers must search "NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, NBC 5 DFW" in the app store for their phone, tablet, Roku, Fire or Apple TV; download the app, and they'll then be able to access "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022." For complete instructions by device click here. Mobile users can download the free "NBC 5 DFW" app from iTunes and Google Play stores.

Station/Network Region Operator KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCUniversal Local KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene-Sweetwater, TX Mission KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX Nexstar KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX Nexstar KTSM-TV (ABC) El Paso, TX Nexstar KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Nexstar KIAH-TV (CW) Houston, TX Nexstar KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX Nexstar KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX Nexstar KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX Mission KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler-Longview, TX Nexstar KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX Nexstar KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls, TX – Lawton, OK Nexstar KAUT-TV (IND) Oklahoma City, OK Nexstar KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Nexstar KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR Nexstar MTKA-TV (CW) Topeka, KS Vaughan Media KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita-Hutchinson, KS Nexstar WBRL-TV (CW) Baton Rouge, LA Nexstar KLFY-TV (CBS) Lafayette, LA Nexstar KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA Nexstar KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR Mission KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin, MO – Pittsburg, KS Nexstar KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO Nexstar

Note: Please check local listings for additional information

