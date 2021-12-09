InventHelp Inventor Presents An Improved Automotive Covering (SDB-1276)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I purchased a new car, and was tired of the dings and scratches I was getting from other careless drivers," said an inventor from Chula Vista, Calif. "So, I created the CAR SHIELD."

The invention fulfills the need for an impact-absorbing shield for the sides of a parked car. The covering would prevent nicks, dents, and paint scratches caused by other careless motorists opening their car doors too far in parking lots. This would help protect the original appearance and condition of an automobile, and could help to avoid insurance claims and costly body shop repairs. The invention could provide some protection against runaway shopping carts, children's bicycles, and other objects that tend to scratch the painted finish of car doors. Additionally, it would be user-friendly, dependable, and easily stored following use.

