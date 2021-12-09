Intrinsically Safe Smart Hardhat from Guardhat certified for use in Class 1, Division 1 Hazardous Locations Certification brings intuitive, user-friendly safety and productivity tech to workers in hazardous environments across North America

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardhat, a pioneer of end-to-end connected worker solutions, announced today its intrinsically safe (IS) HC1.1 Communicator smart hardhat received Class 1 Division 1 certification for the US and Canada. The certification also holds valid in Mexico, which accepts US certifications. The Guardhat Communicator smart hard had received IECEx and ATEX Zone 1 certifications earlier this year for use in hazardous locations in Europe, Australia, and parts of the Middle East and retains all certifications of the original Communicator helmet with regards to wireless, safety, and PPE requirements.

Class 1, Division 1 locations are defined as areas where "ignitable concentrations of flammable gasses, vapors, or liquids," exist or may exist in operations.

An array of industrial work environments from chemical production and oil refineries to mines and manufacturing facilities fall into this category, making this latest certification for Guardhat a gamechanger for industrial workers in operations where new safety and productivity tech is needed the most.

The IS-version of the Communicator smart hardhat brings the full power of the Guardhat Platform to hazardous work environments so workers can worry less and accomplish more via cutting-edge monitoring, emergency response, PPE compliance, lone worker connection, remote expert collaboration, work path trends, and more. Additionally, the Guardhat Platform is designed to integrate with additional and third-party devices, from gas detectors and dosimeters to biometric bands and smart glasses, to better detect danger and proactively prevent injury, while making it easier for industrial workers to do their job.

"Worker safety improved dramatically from the 1980s until recent years, when rates of serious injuries and fatalities have plateaued," said Saikat Dey, Guardhat CEO and co-founder. "Part of the issue is that technologies that are connecting people and improving outcomes in the consumer and business world haven't been built or ruggedized for the industrial workforce. This certification brings that tech - for connectivity, collaboration and protection - to workers in some of the most dangerous workplaces in North America."

Packaged in an intuitive, ergonomically designed hardhat, the near-hands-free device blends seamlessly with natural worker processes and movements for minimum invasiveness and maximum impact.

"We often see workarounds with consumer and business tech attempted to be adapted to industrial operations," said Peter Bussey, research analyst with LNS Research. "Folks are taking tablets in expensive intrinsically safe cases into the field to execute new digital processes, while trying to do work that requires use of their hands. Devices with intuitive functionality – that more seamlessly and intimately integrate into the daily operations of industrial workers – are uncommon. User-focused innovations like the Guardhat IS Communicator smart hardhat help solve this problem by bringing frontline workers modern tech built for their specific work and challenges."

Guardhat partnered with i.safe MOBILE GmbH, a global leader in mobile communication devices for hazardous locations, in the certification process. The intrinsically safe hardhat retains all the features and capabilities of the original HC1 Communicator and is available now. For more information, visit guardhat.com.

About Guardhat

Guardhat is pioneering end-to-end connected worker safety solutions for industrial workers. The company offers a proprietary connected worker platform – unrivaled in its ability to ingest, manage and analyze unstructured data; cutting-edge, wearable technology; easy to deploy monitoring and reporting software; and a growing ecosystem of partner integrations. With Guardhat, companies can monitor worker location, health and work environment to speed reaction time and help proactively solve safety challenges. Guardhat is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and operates globally. The company holds 13 patents in real-time location systems, wearable solution design and connected worker software. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

