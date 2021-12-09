HGS unveils new digital-led vision

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE) today unveiled a new brand identity for its ongoing evolution into a digital-led, people-driven organization that is transforming customer experiences (CX). Building on its legacy of making clients more competitive, HGS serves as the preferred CX and business process transformation partner for some of the world's largest brands.

HGS has renewed its vision and mission as it evolves as a comprehensive digital and CX services partner and employer of choice for roles critical to transformation - digital professionals, data analysts, automation experts, and CX ambassadors.

Vision: Be the world's leading expert in transforming customer experiences for the most admired brands.

HGS will leverage its experience handling billions of interactions every year to keep pace with rapidly rising expectations in the digital CX economy.

Mission: Innovate, optimize, and grow our clients' businesses with the perfect balance of people and technology.

Partha DeSarkar, Global CEO of HGS, stated: "HGS is positioned at an exciting juncture today, led by technology adoption, changing client demands and rising expectations of the modern customer. We believe it's the right time to refresh our value proposition to our stakeholders. Our new brand identity is a distinctive and future-forward expression of how we are evolving as a transformation partner. Critical to the new positioning is attracting and providing opportunities for top talent to drive digital-led customer experiences for our clients and their customers today."

The new brand identity symbolizes the enhanced value of the business and represents HGS's focus on continually creating more satisfying customer experiences, stronger employee engagement, and more rewarding investor outcomes.The contemporary HGS logo is a visual expression of our key pillars: innovation, optimization, and growth. It has synthesized visual depictions of a handshake (trusted advisor and partnership), microchip (digital-first with strong technology integration capabilities), and fingerprint (personalized experiences and security).

https://hgs.cx/press-releases/hgs-unveils-new-digital-led-vision

Mr. DeSarkar added, "The focus of HGS in the future is to aggressively grow the business by leveraging an industry-specific go-to-market approach, BPaaS (business process as a service) delivery led by the 3As (automation, analytics and AI), coupled with acquisitions for new capabilities."

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach, with over 46,698 employees across 52 delivery centers in seven countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2021, HGS had revenues of Rs. 55,889 million (US$ 753.9 million).

Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

