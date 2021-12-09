Hennessy V.S.O.P Invites All to Join a Spirited Roundtable Discussion of Unique Perspectives on December 9 with "More is Made by the Many" Livestream Event Hosted by Comedian Lil Rel Howery

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy , the world's best-selling Cognac, invites people to come as they are and leave as more during the "More is Made by the Many'' livestream event on December 9 at 9pm ET on Facebook Live. Hennessy V.S.O.P will challenge the status quo and break barriers with a raw, dynamic cultural exchange hosted by actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Invites All to Join a Spirited Roundtable Discussion of Unique Perspectives on December 9 with “More is Made by the Many” Livestream Event Hosted by Comedian Lil Rel Howery

"Inspired by Hennessy's rich legacy of enriching culture and supporting community, 'More is Made by the Many' is built around a mindset that there is no one mindset,'' says Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "Hennessy V.S.O.P invites all to expand their potential, embrace different perspectives and leave as more when you come to any table with an open mind."

Viewers 21+ are invited to join Hennessy V.S.O.P and Lil Rel Howery in honest, thought-provoking conversations designed to bring people together, deepen understanding and expand minds with influential trailblazers in art, music, fashion, and culinary worlds. Conversation will be fueled by Hennessy's original "More is Made by the Many'' specialty curated card pack, thoughtfully designed to spark discussion and challenge viewpoints on America's most culturally relevant topics.

"The invitation to change the narrative on how we view the world is always open," says Howery. "I'm inviting everyone to join our table with genuine vulnerability to share, listen, with openness to grow our potential together by tapping into the perspective of others."

To experience the power of expanding perspectives at home, Hennessy V.S.O.P introduces a "More is Made by the Many'' Limited Edition Cocktail Kit, featuring an original conversation card pack designed to help exchange points of view with your circle, your circle's circle and beyond. The conversation cards and cocktail kit are cultivated to empower connections, bring people together and leave participants with a deeper understanding of each other while enjoying Hennessy V.S.O.P. The kit includes Hennessy's original conversation card pack, elevated glassware, bar tools and the ingredients needed to create a signature Hennessy V.S.O.P Negroni cocktail for the occasion. The "More is Made by the Many'' Limited Edition Kit is available for $149.99 SRP at CocktailCourier.com starting December 9th – just in time for holiday gatherings among friends and family and beyond just the inner circle – while supplies last.

Hennessy V.S.O.P invites everyone to join the conversation by using the "More is Made by the Many'' conversation cards with Snap AR or sharing perspectives with #MorebyMany #HennessyVSOP.

To learn more, visit Hennessy.com/US , Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, V.S.O.P Privilège, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2021 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY.

