Pledge to empower one million children and young people through access to digital tools, learning content and skills development programs

Ericsson pledges to support one million children and young people by 2025 with access to digital learning and skills

Ericsson pledges to support one million children and young people by 2025 with access to digital learning and skills Pledge to empower one million children and young people through access to digital tools, learning content and skills development programs

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces a major new commitment to empower one million children and young people by 2025 through access to digital learning, tools, content and development programs.

This commitment forms part of the World Economic Forum-aligned EDISON Alliance 1 Billion Lives Challenge - a global movement of forty-five champions from the public and private sectors.

The members, including Ericsson, are committed to prioritizing digital inclusion as foundational to the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) so that every person can fully participate in the digital economy and society.

The `1 Billion Lives Challenge' brings together digital inclusion commitments from governments, companies and other organizations globally.

Ericsson's new commitment will be unveiled today by company President and CEO, Börje Ekholm, in a virtual address to the Global Forum for Children and Youth. Ekholm will explain the criticality of the work to Ericsson in realizing its mission: to enable a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business and pioneers a sustainable future - a world where limitless connectivity means limitless possibility.

Building on a legacy of work in digital inclusion

Today's commitment will be realized through Ericsson's leading Connect To Learn initiative which has positively impacted more than 200,000 children and young people in more than 25 countries around the world since its foundation in 2010.

The initiative is enabling access to quality education for underserved and unconnected communities and establishing an inclusive digital platform with a focus on empowering the next generation with digital skills, essential for their socio-economic development. It also aims to improve gender equality by empowering women and girls through ICT.

Ericsson President and CEO, Börje Ekholm, says: "At the heart of Ericsson's purpose is the belief that connectivity creates possibilities for all people. We believe it is a responsibility of government and business to work together to build a more equitable future for children and young people - digital connection is a critical enabler of this, ensuring that every young person has access to a quality internet connection and can acquire the necessary skills to thrive in a digital economy."

He adds: "This is why we are making this pledge to help narrow the digital divide and create a more equitable society. This is the latest milestone for Ericsson's Connect To Learn program, which has been working for over 10 years to advance digital inclusion. However, there is still much more to be done. We call on partners, customers, governments and NGOs to join us in pledging the resources needed to make a real, lasting difference."

A long-term partnership with the EDISON Alliance

Ericsson's commitment to the World Economic Forum's EDISON Alliance 1 Billion lives challenge comes in addition to its partnership with UNICEF, in support of the Giga Initiative. The Giga Initiative is a partner of the EDISON alliance and aims to connect every school to the internet by 2030 and every young person to information, opportunity, and choice.

Supporting content

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

MORE INFORMATION AT:

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92) investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3468386/1507523.pdf PDF Ericsson pledges to support one million children and young people by 2025 with access to digital learning and skills https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/school-children-learning-via-a-connected-tablet-in-a-classroom,c2989925 School children learning via a connected tablet in a classroom

View original content:

SOURCE Ericsson