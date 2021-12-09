EdgeX Foundry to Host "EdgeX Smart * Challenge," a Virtual Global Hackathon, in Early 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeX Foundry, the open source, vendor-neutral IoT/edge platform hosted by the Linux Foundation as part of the LF Edge project umbrella, is pleased to announce the EdgeX Smart * Challenge – a virtual global hackathon – to begin in early 2022.

The Smart * ("Smart Star") Challenge will highlight EdgeX's applicability in use cases such as

smart building - the use of EdgeX in a solution that improves the safety, security, or efficiency of a building or provides building inhabitants more comfort, quality of life or productivity enhancements.

smart agriculture - the use of EdgeX in a solution that increases the quantity or quality of crop and animal products, reduces labor costs or improves safety of ag workers or the food supply they deliver.

smart energy - the use of EdgeX in a solution that improves energy (electric, gas, etc.) efficiency, optimizes energy storage or transportation, reduces environmental impact from energy use, improves energy sustainability, or helps ensure or protect energy grid safety.

smart manufacturing - the use of EdgeX in a solution that improves manufacturing/factory output, optimizes supply chain flow in the manufacturing process, reduces loss, prevents maintenance or other manufacturing system outages, reduces energy use, or improves worker safety

Sponsors for the Smart * Challenge include Intel, HP, BSI and IOTech Systems. If you are an organization that has interest in helping sponsor the event, please email interest to info@edgexfoundry.org.

The challenge will be held virtually over five weeks between January 24 and March 4, 2022.

Edge/IoT teams interested in competing in this challenge should explore the contest Wiki site and send an email to info@edgexfoundry.org to receive a notification when registration for the event is open.

Details on past hackathons, including the EdgeX Foundry Challenge, Shanghai 2020 and the inaugural EdgeX hackathon, The EdgeX Open 2019.

