CB Insights Recognizes emocha Mobile Health in 2021 'Digital Health 150 Ranking'

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named emocha Health , the Baltimore-based leading digital medication adherence health company, to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event last night.

emocha logo (PRNewsfoto/emocha)

"At emocha, our mission is to help every patient take every dose of medication properly," said Sebastian Seiguer, CEO and co-Founder of emocha Health. "Since 2014, the company has provided a state of the art digital therapeutic monitoring program and we are honored to be recognized by CB Insights as part of the digital health 150."

Medication non-adherence costs the US healthcare system billions of dollars each year in preventable hospitalizations. It also results in poor health outcomes - and sometimes death - for millions of people with chronic and infectious diseases.

Recent rule changes by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will also make emocha accessible to an even wider range of patients. Starting in January 2022, CMS will reimburse providers for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and emocha's medication adherence program qualifies as an RTM solution.

Members of the 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort have raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016. This list is comprised of startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns , all working on various healthcare challenges.

The CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies. Winners like emocha Health were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, market momentum, and Mosaic scores , a CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

About emocha Health

emocha is tackling one of the biggest unsolved problems in healthcare: medication non-adherence. emocha's Digital Medication Adherence Program empowers patients to take every dose of medication properly using video technology and scalable human engagement. emocha partners with health plans, health systems, providers, health departments, and employers across the country to radically improve adherence for patients with chronic and infectious diseases.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE emocha Health