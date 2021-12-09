CASETiFY Partners with Olivia Rodrigo To release her Co-Lab with the brand, available on December 15th.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY , the direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand known for its innovative collaborations and cutting-edge designs, today announces a co-lab product line partnership creatively directed by Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia's hand-picked collection represents the juxtaposition of softness and strength, pairing beautiful designs with tough as nails protection that embodies the CASETiFY community spirit.

The first collaboration between CASETiFY and Olivia Rodrigo releases worldwide on Dec. 15.

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY)

"Olivia used her voice to inspire people across the globe to express themselves, and that's what our mission is at CASETiFY," said Wes Ng, co-founder and CEO, CASETiFY. "From her ability to connect with young people to her desire to support sustainability, we are excited to partner with her."

"It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with CASETiFY that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design," says Olivia.

Designs in the collection will be available on CASETiFY's newest lineup of sustainable phone cases made with Re/CASETiFY technology—a new innovation turning used, old phone cases into brand new ones. Customers can also expect designs on a range of best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact cases, now made with 65% recycled material and up to 10 ft. of drop protection—durable enough for when things go sour. Other styles in the collection include CASETiFY's signature Mirror Case and its newly launched Ultra Compostable Case—a 100% biodegradable accessory.

Products in the collection retail between $45 - $75 and are available exclusively through www.casetify.com and the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), with products shipping to more than 100+ countries.

To learn more about CASETiFY and its products, please visit www.casetify.com . For the latest news on CASETiFY, sign up for the newsletter and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the DTC lifestyle brand specializing in sustainably sourced customized products, known for innovative collaborations and loved by customers across the globe. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY creates made-to-last accessories with endless options for personalization. CASETiFY has become an incubator for artists, a design studio for brands and an international partner for charitable organizations and philanthropic causes that matter to the CASETiFY community. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com

PR Contact

CASETiFY

Elizabeth Traub

EJ Media Group

press@casetify.com

631-942-5069

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASETiFY