Sunless, Inc. Announces New CEO focused on Innovation and Growth Current CEO, Susan Copperman, will continue in her role as Chair of the Board

MACEDONIA, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunless, Inc., the preeminent manufacturer and marketer of spray-tanning equipment, spray-tanning solutions, and other spray-tanning and personal care products, announced today the appointment of Randy Zeno as its next Chief Executive Officer and Board Member effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Zeno succeeds Susan Copperman, who will remain Chair of the Board.

Sunless, Inc.

"I am very excited to welcome Mr. Zeno as the next CEO of Sunless, and look forward to working closely with him," said Copperman. "After a nationwide search, we strongly believe that Mr. Zeno possesses the ideal combination of forward-thinking vision and experience that will continue to grow Sunless and serve our customers with the highest quality and innovative products for years to come."

"I am thrilled to join the Sunless team," said Zeno. "As the beauty industry continues to evolve and innovate, so has Sunless, and I am excited to have the opportunity to use my experience and relationships to further develop the company as it moves into its next chapter."

Mr. Zeno joins Sunless from Urban Therapy, a branded global natural personal care products company based in New York City, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2014. At Urban Therapy, Zeno helped build out its U.S. based headquarters, open its international offices, diversified its brand portfolio, and increased its revenue year-after-year while reducing the company's carbon footprint. Earlier in his career, Zeno drove revenue and bottom line growth at consumer packaged goods companies including Nabisco, Pillsbury, Sara Lee and Reynolds Consumer Products.

One of his first priorities as CEO of Sunless in 2022 will be the launch of Mystic Unity, its next-generation spray tanning booth. Zeno commented, "The Mystic Unity is a leap forward in not only spray-tanning technology, but the overall consumer experience, and I am enthusiastic about the impact it will have on the spray-tanning category and beyond."

ABOUT SUNLESS, INC.

Sunless, Inc. is a leader in spray-tanning, and the power behind the best-known brands – Mystic Tan, Norvell, VersaSpa – representing more than 18 million spray tans per year, delivered by more than 7,000 salons and professionals worldwide. A holding of Castle Harlan and Branford Castle, Sunless, Inc. is headquartered in Macedonia, OH. For more information, visit sunless.com.

