Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Recognized By World Advertising Research Center (WARC) Creative 100 And Effective 100

Stagwell agencies 72andSunny, Anomaly, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, Assembly, and newly-launched Stagwell Media Network received "best of the best" honors for innovative, effective and creative work in global tally, including Most Awarded Campaigns, Top Brands for Creative and Top Networks for Creative

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell, the challenger company transforming marketing, today announced that the World Advertising Research Center (WARC) has recognized five agency partners and the Stagwell Media Network as leaders in creative and effective campaigns and media strategies that drive sustained success on behalf of global brands. WARC celebrates the world's most awarded campaigns, networks and agencies, benchmarking the excellence of creatives around the globe. The work honored by WARC in the Creative 100 and Effective 100 awards represents compelling, innovative consumer campaigns and experiences that are defining the next generation of marketing.

The WARC Creative 100 is determined by tallying recognitions at global and regional creative awards shows, including the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Clio Awards, and London International Awards (LIA). Similarly, the WARC Effective 100 takes into consideration recognitions from Effies, IPA Effectiveness Awards, Jay Chiat Awards, and others.

Stagwell agencies 72andSunny, Anomaly, Assembly, Doner, and Forsman & Bodenfors all received recognitions on this year's rankings, as well as Stagwell's newly-launched Stagwell Media Network. Full highlights from this year's WARC Creative 100 include:

Forsman & Bodenfors: Ranked #3 in Top 30 Campaigns (Creative 100) with Volvo E.V.A. Initiative

Stagwell Media Network: Ranked #45 in Top 50 Networks (Effective 100). Stagwell Media Network – launched in August 2021 – combines leading omnichannel expertise for global B2B and B2C solutions from several leading media agencies, including Assembly (formerly Assembly and ForwardPMX), MMI Agency, Media Kitchen, and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, multilingual content agency Locaria and travel and media experts Ranked #45 in Top 50 Networks (Effective 100). Stagwell Media Network – launched in– combines leading omnichannel expertise for global B2B and B2C solutions from several leading media agencies, including Assembly (formerly Assembly and ForwardPMX), MMI Agency, Media Kitchen, and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, multilingual content agency Locaria and travel and media experts Ink

Anomaly: Ranked #13 in Top 50 Creative Agency (Effective 100) and #28 in Top 50 Networks (Effective 100).

Assembly: Ranked #33 in the Top 50 Media Agencies list (Effective 100).

72andSunny : Ranked #29 in Top 30 Campaigns with Swipe Night, #29 in Creative Networks (Creative 100), #31 in Top Network in the Media (Media 100), and #48 in Top 50 Networks (Effective 100).

Doner: Ranked #46 in Top 50 Networks (Effective 100).

"Our agencies' recognitions from WARC demonstrate Stagwell's unlimited potential to drive results and recognition for the world's leading brands," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell Global. "WARC's decision to honor Stagwell Media Network – one of our first and largest initiatives as the newly combined Stagwell Inc.– highlights the power of our integrated approach to client solutions, which is driven by cutting edge creative and digital solutions."

For more information on Stagwell Global and our award-winning work, please visit stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Beth Sidhu

beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

202-423-4414

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell