Rebuild SoCal Partnership Podcast Hosts SANDAG Leaders on New Episode

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a new episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone podcast, Rebuild SoCal Partnership's Executive Director Jon Switalski discusses San Diego's Regional Transportation Plan with San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG)'s Hasan Ikhrata, Chief Executive Officer, Coleen Clementson, Director of Regional Planning and Ray Major, Chief Data Analytics Officer and Chief Economist.

Above are the three guests from SANDAG we had on our podcast episode,

San Diego has embarked on a brand new vision of transportation with a data-driven approach that's big and bold and has the potential to reshape the way residents move through their communities. SANDAG has taken a look at the people and jobs in San Diego and analyzed the way people move around the city.

"A data-driven approach is not an approach where you go where the politics take you. You go where the facts take you," says Ikhrata.

"What we're really solving for is traffic congestion, meeting our climate goals, and addressing social equity," adds Clementson.

During the episode, Ikhrata, Clementson, and Major talk about mobility challenges and the approach SANDAG is taking to address them. Listeners can learn:

How cell phones have played a role in understanding commutes.

Del Mar Bluffs stabilization project.

Transit-oriented housing developments.

Plans for the Central Mobility Hub.

Improving San Ysidro border wait times.

Connecting Tijuana International Airport and San Diego International Airport.

Future of mobility in San Diego .

This episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone and past podcast episodes can be found at: https://anchor.fm/rebuild-socal-partnership Listen on iTunes, Spotify, and wherever you find your podcasts.

About Rebuild SoCal Partnership

Rebuild SoCal Partnership is a partnership between organized labor and construction management that represents more than 2750 construction firms that employ more than 90,000 union workers in the 12 counties of Southern California.

The Partnership advocates responsible investment in public infrastructure projects to help fix Southern California's aging transportation, water, sewer and storm drain systems, while building for our future needs and economic growth.

Additional information can be found at: http://www.rebuildsocal.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership