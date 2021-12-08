Plex Systems Achieves International Information Security Standards ISO 27001 Certification

TROY, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems , a Rockwell Automation Company and the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, today announced that the company has passed the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification audit for its Smart Manufacturing Platform. The audit was completed following a rigorous independent assessment.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the leading international standard on information security published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards. This achievement reiterates Plex's long-standing commitment to maintaining the best security practices for its employees and customers, and further solidifies the company as the leading provider of secure smart manufacturing solutions. By undergoing this rigorous process, Plex demonstrates its commitment to mitigating risks, safeguarding data and continuing to improve its security practices.

"Having passed the certification audit serves as external validation that our controls, protocols and processes are aligned with the international standards of security," stated Catherine Pitt, GVP, Chief Security Officer at Plex. "This recognition is a testament to Plex's dedication to continuous security improvements and assures our customers that they can entrust their data with a world-class organization."

With the cost of data breaches rising, many clients now require additional security validation before deciding to work with an organization. The ISO 27001 certification provides customers with an additional industry source confirming that Plex will continue meeting increased security requirements, giving them confidence that the organization is maintaining best-in-class security standards.

"Plex's commitment to ensuring the integrity of our data and our customer's data has been paramount in our overall security strategy," said Tareq Falah, Vice President, IT/IS at Creative Foam. "Achieving this ISO certification reinforces our trust in Plex to protect our data and ultimately exceed the expectations of our customers to protect their data as well."

Plex Systems, Inc., a Rockwell Automation company, is the leader in cloud-delivered smart manufacturing solutions, empowering the world's manufacturers to make awesome products. Our platform gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track, and analyze every aspect of their business to drive transformation. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes solutions for manufacturing execution (MES), ERP, quality, supply chain planning and management, Industrial IOT and analytics to connect people, systems, machines and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK ), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

