Pipefy Announces Compliance with SOC 2 Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy, the low-code workflow management software platform that transforms the way teams work, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 compliance verifies that Pipefy captures how the company safeguards customer data and how well those controls are operating. Pipefy's control objectives and control activities meet relevant trust principles, verified through an in-depth audit relevant to security, confidentiality, and availability.

"With an increase of security breaches, privacy regulations are rapidly shifting and there's increased scrutiny of privacy practices," said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. "Our SOC 2 Type 2 compliance underlines our commitment to protecting our customers' data and shows that security is at the core of everything we do."

In addition to its SOC 2 Type 2 certification , the company also meets the latest ISO 27001, GDPR and LGPD compliance requirements. A copy of Pipefy's SOC 2 Type 2 report is available for customers upon request.

The updated security compliance announcement comes on the heels of the company announcing $75M Series C funding led by SoftBank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures and others. Pipefy's new capital will significantly accelerate its global expansion with solutions that empower teams and organizations to nimbly automate their business processes, with confidence that Pipefy meets their national and local security standards.

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Try Pipefy today !

