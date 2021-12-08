Pernod Ricard USA and Partner Organizations Launch Comprehensive "Safe Night" Program Aimed at Reducing Alcohol Misuse

Pilot Program - Developed In Collaboration with Responsibility.Org, 24HourDallas and Safe Night LLC - Targeted for Expansion Into Other U.S. Cities

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA is pleased to announce a comprehensive, community-based pilot program launched today in Dallas that aims to create safer nights out through a variety of measures, including reducing binge drinking and impaired driving, and improving safety for women.

The Dallas-based "Good Neighbor Initiative" is intended to be a model for a national "Safe Night" program that can be expanded into other U.S. cities based on the successes and learnings from Dallas. It was developed in collaboration with Responsibility.org, a U.S. leader in the fight against drunk driving, underage drinking, and the promotion of responsible drinking; Safe Night LLC, creator of programs aimed at improving municipal safety; and 24HourDallas, a grassroots organization dedicated to improving the city's nighttime profile.

"As a founding member of Responsibility.org, we've learned that the most effective way to reduce alcohol misuse in the U.S. is through a holistic approach attacking both its systemic causes and after-effects," said Tara Engel, Vice President, Public and National Affairs, Pernod Ricard USA. "The Safe Night" pilot does just that -- it's a partnership with multiple stakeholders – including the Police, City Council, Restaurant Owners, Bar Owners, bar and Restaurant staff, community leaders, cultural ambassadors and more—who all are committed to providing a safer night out."

Darrin Grondel, Vice President, Government Relations and Traffic Safety at Responsibility.org, said the Safe Night pilot is based in part on the successful Arlington (Va.) Restaurant Initiative implemented in collaboration with Safe Night LLC founders Jim Mastoras, a retired Arlington County police officer, and his partner Molly Mastoras, a licensed professional counselor. "In just a few years, crime was down significantly, restaurants were working together and recognized by Arlington County as responsible business partners, and – most importantly – customers were safer as a result of this initiative," Grondel said.

Randall White, Founder and Board President, 24-Hour Dallas, said the pilot Safe Night program will deliver never-before used approaches in North Texas to foster better relationships between Dallas' nighttime businesses and their neighbors.



Key elements of the initiative include:

SAFE NIGHT OUT – Building collaboration between nighttime businesses and municipal departments so a city's nighttime becomes safer and more vibrant.

EVERY VOICE – Educating nighttime business owners on how to avoid discrimination and exclusion when they hire staff and host guests.

SIDEWALK AMBASSADORS – Mobilizing faith leaders and individuals of goodwill to quell potential conflict within a Dallas entertainment district.

COPPER STAR CERTIFICATION – Honoring nighttime businesses that have taken extraordinary steps to be safe, welcoming, and respectful of their neighbors.

In addition to reducing alcohol misuse and promoting nighttime safety, the initiative is intended to help improve code and ordinance compliance and curtail human and sex trafficking, White said.

Camilla Guiguer, Director, Sustainability and Responsibility for Pernod Ricard North America, said the measurable reduction in binge drinking expected to result from the Good Neighbor Initiative in Dallas is consistent with the company's belief in "Responsible Hosting," which is a key pillar of Pernod Ricard's Global Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap, 'Good Times from a Good Place.' "We want to help ensure that adults of a legal drinking age who choose to drink do so in a way that does not harm themselves or others," Guiguer said. "This goal is consistent with our company's mission to be "Creators of Conviviality" – to unlock the magic of human connection during moments celebrated with our brands. There can be no true conviviality without responsibility."

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

ABOUT RESPONSIBILITY.ORG

Responsibility.org is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empowers adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi USA, Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; Campari Group; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; Ole Smoky, LLC; Pernod Ricard USA; and William Grant & Sons. For 30 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. To learn more, please visit www.Responsibility.org.

ABOUT 24HourDallas

Founded in 2020, 24HourDallas is focused on creating a safe, inclusive, vibrant, and diverse nighttime culture for Dallas businesses, residents, and guests. Learn more at 24HourDallas.org .

ABOUT SAFE NIGHT LLC

Safe Night LLC, established in January, 2018, is a consulting firm that combines the expertise of a licensed professional counselor and a career law enforcement officer to provide solutions to increase safety and economic viability for communities. Safe Night LLC trains law enforcement agencies, including local and state enforcement agencies, including police, fire marshals, code enforcement, and public health inspectors. Safe Night has years of experience in law enforcement, public policy, and social services. For more information about Safe Night LLC and the Proactive Alliance relationship-based policing approach, visit Safe-Night.com .

