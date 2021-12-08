KeyBank Expands its Relationship Banking Capabilities with nCino

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank has continued its journey in creating a seamless client experience with another important technology investment. Working with nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions, KeyBank Business Banking relationship managers will now be able to see a client's banking information through a streamlined platform, allowing them to meet client needs and address questions faster than ever in an end to end process.

KeyBank has worked with nCino to supply this platform to multiple parts of the bank since 2015. Now, the nCino Bank Operating System® will be utilized by KeyBank for small business banking clients. This will create greater transparency and visibility of each client's financial wellness journey, along with better, faster client experience.

"Supporting our small business clients involves a greater banking experience than ever before, and that includes giving a full spectrum of their financial picture," said Amy Brady, KeyBank Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President. "Using the nCino platform, we are able to give small business owners a greater comprehension of where they stand in ways that can prepare them for what lies ahead. Many small businesses are back on their feet while others are still finding their way forward through this pandemic."

Facing the continued Covid-19 pandemic, business owners have a desire to understand their broader financial picture, in part to prepare for any additional economic downfalls or surprises. Looking ahead to the new year, 42% of business owners in a KeyBank survey say they are looking to prioritize financial planning and spend management. 26% say they plan to prioritize loan management.

Video: See what the nCino platform does for KeyBank

The expanded relationship with nCino is another step forward in enhancing Key's technological capabilities and digital first solutions. "As clients become more and more reliant on technology, it is imperative for banks to deliver on demand," said Jamie Warder, Head of Digital for KeyBank. "nCino has enabled us to not only meet our clients where they are, but also to anticipate their needs and provide quicker solutions – ultimately providing best-in-class service."

"KeyBank needed a cloud-based solution that would help increase cross-team collaboration, operational speed, and enable end-to-end process efficiencies by automating workflows," said Paul Clarkson, EVP of U.S. Financial Institutions at nCino. "nCino provided KeyBank employees real-time visibility into pipeline and portfolio, allowing employees to focus on delivering fast, convenient service to their clients. It's been a great partnership, and we're very excited to further expand our relationship with KeyBank."

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at September 30, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. ©2021. KeyCorp. CFMA #211207-1355131

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

