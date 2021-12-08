Brookdale Reports November 2021 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for November 2021.

Brookdale’s Consolidated Occupancy

November 2021 Observations:

Nine consecutive months of weighted average occupancy growth.

First month of positive year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth since the pandemic began.

We expect to continue to publish monthly occupancy through December 2021 reporting.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer's and dementia care communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 682 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2021, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

