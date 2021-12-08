Book Today: Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through June 4, 2022

Carrier adds new nonstop routes between Austin and Tulsa, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, and Syracuse N.Y. and Tampa

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today is giving Customers an ability to purchase the gift of travel and an early summer vacation as it extends its bookable flight schedule through June 4, 2022. The carrier announced it is adding new and returning routes to the schedule, bringing more access to destinations across the Southwest® network.

Starting April 25, 2022, the airline will offer new nonstop flights between:

Austin and Tulsa, Okla. (One daily roundtrip)

San Antonio and Oklahoma City (One roundtrip on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays)

Syracuse, N.Y. and Tampa (One roundtrip on Saturdays)

On the same date, Southwest also will resume previously offered nonstop service between:

San Antonio and Los Angeles (LAX) (One daily roundtrip)

Dallas ( Love Field ) and Louisville, Ky . (One roundtrip on Sundays through Fridays)

Houston (Hobby) and Milwaukee (One roundtrip on Sundays through Fridays)

Nashville and San Jose, Calif. (One roundtrip on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays)

Beginning April 30, 2022, the carrier also plans to resume service on Saturdays between:

Dallas (Love Field) and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Dallas (Love Field) and Norfolk, Va.

Kansas City, Mo. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Kansas City, Mo. and Pensacola, Fla.

Kansas City, Mo. and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Nashville and Seattle

Pittsburgh and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Cuba Service

The carrier also plans to resume daily service on Feb. 17, 2022, between Fort Lauderdale and Havana. This complement existing daily service between Tampa and Havana, which resumed on Dec. 5, 2021.

To book any of the carrier's flights, visit Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 54,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success has brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

