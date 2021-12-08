BNY Mellon Investment Management Launches Active International Equity ETF

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Investment Management today announced the expansion of its Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) line-up with the launch of the BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI). This active, fully transparent solution is sub-advised by Walter Scott & Partners Limited (Walter Scott), a BNY Mellon investment subsidiary and global equity specialist. The ETF was listed today, December 8, 2021, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF brings Walter Scott's disciplined and patient, high-conviction investment approach to the broader ETF landscape.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF provides a compelling investment solution in an area of the market that offers an opportunity to capture alpha. The strategy features a highly concentrated portfolio, typically investing in 25 to 30 high-quality international growth stocks, with a strong emphasis on long-term growth by targeting companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth.

"The current environment demands a critically discerning stock-picking approach to effectively identify quality growth companies. Complex market dynamics have been challenged by policies stemming from the global pandemic, which in some cases, have obscured underlying fragilities across the global corporate sector," commented Roy Leckie, Director of Walter Scott. "The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF is a natural extension of our existing suite of global funds, and we're pleased to bring Walter Scott to market in the ETF arena."

"The launch of the BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF is another exciting addition to our ETF product line-up and example of how we are harnessing the specialist capabilities of our investment firms to offer innovative solutions to our clients," said Andy Provencher, Head of North America Distribution, BNY Mellon Investment Management. "By delivering this strategy in an actively managed ETF, we're able to offer a tax-efficient path for investors seeking exposure to the international equity markets."

Today's launch marks BNY Mellon Investment Management's second active ETF solution to commence trading this year, having introduced the BNY Mellon Ultra-Short Income ETF (BKUI) in August. The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF serves as a complementary addition to BNY Mellon's suite of eight Index ETFs that began trading in 2020 and recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of Sept. 30, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Walter Scott was established in 1983 to offer global equity portfolio management to institutional investors around the world. Since its inception, Walter Scott has remained wholly committed to global equity investing. Our core conviction is that over the long term, return to shareholders can only ever be as great as the wealth generated by the underlying businesses in which they are invested. Our primary task is therefore identifying those companies we believe are capable of sustaining the highest rates of wealth generation. We do so using original, fundamental research carried out by our own team across an investment universe that is unrestricted by region, market sector, or benchmark. Walter Scott's truly global approach views the world as a single universe of opportunities. In our view it affords greater opportunity for economic and industrial diversification through access to some of the world's best companies and allows investment without bias among regions, countries, and sectors, taking advantage of the most attractive valuations and prospects for growth. For more information, please visit https://www.walterscott.com/

Investors interested in the fund should consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information about the fund, investors should contact their financial representatives or visit im.bnymellon.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ETF shares are listed on an exchange, and shares are generally purchased and sold in the secondary market at market price. At times, the market price may be at a premium or discount to the ETFs per share NAV. In addition, ETFs are subject to the risk that an active trading market for an ETF's shares may not develop or be maintained. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal. The risks of investing in ETFs typically reflect the risks associated with the types of instruments in which the ETF invests. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss.

The ETF will issue (or redeem) fund shares to certain institutional investors known as "Authorized Participants" (typically market makers or other broker-dealers) only in large blocks of fund shares known as "Creation Units." BNY Mellon Securities Corporation ("BNYMSC"), a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, serves as a distributor of the fund. BNYMSC does not distribute fund shares in less than Creation Units, nor does it maintain a secondary market in fund shares. BNYMSC may enter into selected agreements with Authorized Participants for the sale of Creation Units of fund shares.

Equities are subject to market, market sector, market liquidity, issuer, and investment style risks to varying degrees. Small and midsized company stocks tend to be more volatile and less liquid than larger company stocks as these companies are less established and have more volatile earnings histories. Investing in foreign-denominated and/or domiciled securities involves special risks, including changes in currency exchange rates, political, economic, and social instability, limited company information, differing auditing, and legal standards, and less market liquidity. These risks generally are greater with emerging market countries.

Unless otherwise specified herein, all information is sourced by BNY Mellon as of December 3, 2021. This press release is qualified for issuance in the United States and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities or investment services or an endorsement thereof in any jurisdiction or in any circumstance in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorized. This material does not take into account the particular investment objectives, restrictions, or financial, legal, or tax situation of any specific investor. Investors should consult a legal, tax, or financial professional in order to determine whether an investment product or service is appropriate for a particular situation.

Not FDIC-Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

