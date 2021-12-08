Arteza Appoints Trailblazing Leader, Erick Haskell as New CEO

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteza , one of the fastest-growing, direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailers in the world, today announced the appointment of Erick Haskell as Chief Executive Officer. Haskell brings a wealth of knowledge and digital expertise to Arteza with more than 20 years of experience in spearheading global initiatives among direct-to consumer brands in both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores. In his new role as CEO, Haskell will utilize his depth of experience to propel the brand's monumental growth plans for 2022 and beyond.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Erick as the newest member of our Arteza family," said Larry Cheng, Managing Partner of Volition Capital. "His proficiency in the D2C business coupled with his deep understanding in e-commerce and brick-and-mortar initiatives will unquestionably fuel our ongoing efforts to expand Arteza globally and disrupt the multi-billion dollar art industry."

Prior to joining Arteza, Haskell served as President of EMEA and APAC at PopSockets, as well as President of International at Allbirds. Before entering the digital space, Erick spent over a decade in the athletic footwear and apparel industry, where he worked as the Managing Director of Asia for Under Armor in Shanghai and held various senior level executive positions for 8 years at Adidas. Haskell also held several leading roles with The Homeworld Group, Wells Fargo, Kmart, and Deloitte Consulting.

"Arteza is redefining the art supply industry with its direct-to-consumer model, new product innovation, and robust online and social media presence. It's not often that you see a brand deliver on those promises, so when I was approached to join the team it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Erick Haskell, CEO of Arteza. "The brand has seen exponential growth within a few short years and I'm thrilled to build on this momentum and expand the brand's footprint to new consumers who crave the one-of-a-kind experience that Arteza offers."

The latest appointment of Erick Haskell as CEO comes at an exciting time for Arteza, as the leading art supply brand begins to wrap up an incredibly successful year consisting of new product launches, the introduction of Arteza Kids, and another year of tremendous growth. This year, Arteza was named one of Inc.'s Best in Business companies for 2021, as well as one of Inc.'s 2021 Fastest Growing Companies as the brand accomplished a 3-year growth of 1,853%.

About Arteza

Established in 2016, Arteza is a leading art supply company dedicated to inspiring others through the creative illustration of artistry. Arteza is headquartered in the heart of Miami, FL, near iconic art districts like Wynwood, the largest street arts district in the world and known to attract the highest renowned street artists in the world. The company offers state-of-the-art tools to millions of consumers in more than 120 countries worldwide. To learn more about Arteza, visit www.arteza.com or follow @artezaofficial on Instagram.

