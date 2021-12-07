Top Dating Site Zoosk Launches Great Dates: A First-to-Market Virtual Dating Feature

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the post-pandemic shift toward video dating, social dating site Zoosk is kicking off the holiday season today with the launch of its first-to-market virtual dating feature for singles: Zoosk Great Dates. Zoosk Great Dates aims to reinvigorate the video dating trend by enabling singles and their dates to access fun virtual date experiences in exciting global destinations, with the first batch of interactive dates set in Greece, Italy and Japan.

"Zoosk Great Dates is part of our commitment to more meaningful online dating. The feature is ideal for singles hungry for more authentic, easier ways to connect," said Eric Eichmann, CEO at Zoosk. "Guided by locals, and with icebreaker segments throughout the experience, these dates are the perfect fit for singles wanting to embrace trying something different together."

In a recent survey, Zoosk, a dating site with millions of members worldwide, found that 57% of singles in the United States want to keep supplementing in-person dates with virtual dates, even once the pandemic is (finally) over. Additionally, one in every ten singles (11%) say that they plan to stick to video-only dating for the foreseeable future. Zoosk Great Dates now makes virtual dating even easier, especially during the holidays.

"Our research confirms that the winter holidays can make people feel lonely, and it seems like people view this time of year as the best time to be in a relationship. In fact, one-in-three singles say Christmas is the holiday they would least like to be single on, picking it even over Valentine's Day," said Eichmann. "That's why we're launching our Great Dates feature now, so singles can kickstart genuine romantic connections just in time for the holidays."

The first collection of exclusive Zoosk Great Dates experiences enables singles and their dates to go on adventures like discovering hidden gems in Athens, Greece, making spiced wine in Naples, Italy, and doing a cultural foodie deep-dive in Kyoto, Japan.

Created in partnership with experiential travel company Withlocals, each experience is designed to eliminate the awkwardness of video dating by way of interactive content, including icebreaker prompts and choose-the-next-step questions that allow singles to customize their journey together.

"Creating memorable experiences for people is at the heart of everything we do. For nine years we have been connecting people with cultures by diving into the beauty of local cultures and cities around the world," said Matthijs Keij, CEO at Withlocals. "Zoosk Great Dates brings these experiences to a whole new level by utilizing the deep insight and knowledge of what we bring to a platform that helps bring people together."

The launch is just the beginning, with Zoosk Great Dates planning to add new tours on a regular basis and adapting to fit current dating needs.

"It's clear that innovative social dating is more than a lockdown phenomenon – it's the future of connection. Our new Zoosk Great Dates feature is an exclusive, first-to-market innovation designed with this future in mind," said Eichmann. "Following the launch of our livestreaming video platform Zoosk Live this past summer, Zoosk Great Dates places us at the forefront of this social dating revolution."

The custom-built dates are currently offered as a free perk for paying Zoosk Subscribers in the United States.

About Zoosk

Zoosk is a social dating platform where singles from all around the world can find their person – while enjoying the process. Zoosk's unique Behavioral Matchmaking technology learns from users' on-site behavior and preferences to deliver compatible matches in real time. In 2021, Zoosk expanded into community-based connections with the launch of in-app livestreaming video feature Zoosk Live and virtual dating initiative Zoosk Great Dates. Launched in 2007, Zoosk is available worldwide in multiple languages and is the flagship brand of Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), a global leader in online dating.

About Withlocals

Withlocals is an experiential travel marketplace that connects travelers to local hosts all over the world through unique personalized experiences, both online and offline. From things to do in a destination to exploring city highlights and hidden gems, and from virtual city tours to online workshops such as a yoga session or a graffiti workshop, all our experiences are crafted by local experts driven by their passions. Withlocals offers over 2000 unique experiences with verified locals in 88 destinations.

