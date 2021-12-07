MasterClass Launches Lewis Hamilton to Teach Class on a Winning Mindset

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Lewis Hamilton will teach a class on the mindset needed to succeed in sports and in life. The seven-time Formula One world champion teaches the principles that keep him at the top and how to apply them to reach excellence in everyday life and to support surrounding communities. Hamilton will also become the first MasterClass Community Ambassador with a partnership to distribute 200,000 annual memberships to underserved communities in the U.K., focusing on organizations serving Black youth studying science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Hamilton's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

Lewis Hamilton for MasterClass

"Lewis is the most successful driver in the history of Formula One racing. He has also become a worldwide leader in the fight for social justice and equal representation on and off the track," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his class, he will not only share his drive and motivation to help members harness their power, but will also share the importance of standing up for others and how to effect change in communities. In addition to his class, we are thrilled to welcome him as the first MasterClass Community Ambassador to provide opportunities for underserved communities in the U.K."

Sharing personal stories from his upbringing and journey to becoming a pioneer in Formula One racing, Hamilton will provide principles for forging focus and stamina, influencing others and balancing a personal life while maintaining a demanding schedule. Revealing insights from his time on the racetrack, he will teach members how talent can be refined through hard work, and how to apply his strategies for success in a day-to-day context. Members will learn tips on how to deal with adversity and failure and how to pull through the hardships to become stronger. Hamilton will share how working with his team taught him to build trust and become a good teammate and leader, highlighting the importance of communication and trust-building. Hamilton will not only teach members how to train their mind for greatness, but will also share his health routine and habits to help members optimize their body for performance. Highlighting the importance of seeing success and victory as a conduit for fostering success in others, Hamilton will provide tips on how members can stand up for others and effect change in their own communities. Members will leave this class inspired to think of achieving success in a new way and equipped to inspire others to do the same.

"The winning mindset is the will to succeed, the will to want something, that yearning for something greater," Hamilton said. "We all get in the way of ourselves sometimes, but in my class I will challenge members to think about success in a different way and teach them to embrace failure and use it to find their true potential."

Hamilton is a British racing driver, born and raised in the town of Stevenage in Hertfordshire, England. He began his junior racing career in 1993, quickly winning races and earning the title of the youngest driver to win the British cadet karting championship at the age of 10. He currently competes in Formula One for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, having previously driven for McLaren from 2007 to 2012. In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint record of World Drivers' Championship titles (7) and holds the records for the most wins (102), pole positions (102) and podium finishes (180), among others. He is the first and only Black driver in the sport and has become a cultural icon, credited for furthering Formula One's global following through his progressive work in social and environmental activism, as well as in fashion. After reviewing the lack of diversity within the end-of-season photo in 2019, Hamilton was spurred to take action and set out to understand the specific barriers to the recruitment and progression of Black people within U.K. motorsports. As a result, he formed the Hamilton Commission , alongside the Royal Academy of Engineering, to simultaneously address the underrepresentation of Black people in U.K. motorsports, as well as the STEM sector. In 2021, Hamilton was awarded the WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Award for his groundbreaking talent and motivation to make the sport more diverse. Hamilton was also listed in the Time 2020 issue as one of the 100 most influential people globally and was knighted in the 2021 New Year Honors.

