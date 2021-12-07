The partnership will create a seamless experience for enterprise customers that eliminates the need to enter a master password

Keeper Security Partners with TraitWare to Provide Passwordless MFA with Single Sign-On for Enterprise Zero-Knowledge Security The partnership will create a seamless experience for enterprise customers that eliminates the need to enter a master password

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, announced today a new partnership with Passwordless native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) provider TraitWare .

Keeper Security, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Keeper Security, Inc.)

TraitWare strengthens access control across all accounts within Keeper's Enterprise Password Management (EPM) offering by integrating Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with SSO capability. The partnership eases the burden of passwords for the user, simplifies creation and management and provides an additional layer of protection against cyberthreats.

"In today's threat landscape where cyberattacks are rampant and too often originate as the result of poor password hygiene, protecting passwords, credentials and secrets is critical," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "Collaborating with a forward-looking organization like TraitWare further strengthens Keeper's passwordless technology integrations as we continue delivering organizations cutting-edge solutions that allow them to stay one step ahead of attackers."

TraitWare can provide Real Passwordless MFA™ to customers' Keeper Vaults with additional, seamless SSO authentication, thereby replacing access via a master password. This enables businesses to deploy a passwordless MFA login to their Keeper Vault in minutes. Further, this allows the Keeper application to be launched from customers' SSO pages alongside all other SSO apps or may be enabled directly through Keeper's native directory.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the industry vanguard that is Keeper Security," said Heath Spencer, CEO at TraitWare. "Strengthening access management should be the first step in an organization's journey towards improving cybersecurity posture, and we're proud to be able to bolster protection and trust in both the public and private sector."

For more information on Keeper Security and its offerings, please visit https://keepersecurity.com

To see a full list of Keeper Partners, please visit our partner page https://www.keepersecurity.com/en_GB/our-partners.html.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering enterprise password management, role-based access control, event tracking, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, secrets management and encrypted messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2019, 2020, 2021) & Editors' Choice (2019, 2020,2021), U.S. News & World Report's Best Overall Password Manager (2021), and the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2020), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 Certified. Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector

About TraitWare

TraitWare's enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), eliminating the need for usernames and passwords, while making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all software authentications from a single console. Their award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2 level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH), and a simple user login, without usernames and passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft and misuse.

CONTACT: keeper@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeper Security, Inc.