Castlight Health Welcomes Ethan Prater as Chief Product and Analytics Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc . (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, announced today the addition of Ethan Prater as chief product and analytics officer. Prater brings decades of digital health and product management experience to further strengthen and elevate Castlight's industry-leading digital plus high-touch navigation solutions.

Employers and health plans continue to grapple with increased fragmentation as a result of myriad point solutions and decreasing utilization of primary care. Both employers and health plans have an opportunity to help members more seamlessly navigate their healthcare journey and connect with high-value care like never before. As such, Prater will lead the product vision for Castlight's unique health navigation solution to help these partners continue to impactfully engage their members. Prater will also play a key role in leveraging Castlight's wealth of data to drive broader product innovation across the ecosystem.

"Castlight's longevity, stability, and resulting customer base lead to an analytics set that is the envy of most digital health startups," said Prater. "My aim is to execute on Castlight's promise of building on these data to continue connecting the right people with the right care, but on an even broader scale."

This announcement marks Prater's second engagement at Castlight, where he worked from 2010 to 2013 and established the company's first product management, design, product marketing, and user growth/engagement teams. Prater joins Castlight Health from Alchemist Accelerator, where he was managing director, Europe, and served as chair for the digital health track.

"I am thrilled Ethan chose to re-join Castlight to lead our product organization," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "He played a critical role in building Castlight's market-leading transparency capabilities previously and has demonstrated deep connection to our company's mission. I look forward to seeing the impact of Ethan's vision and leadership on our industry-leading health navigation platform and future product offerings."

Ethan Prater is an expert in product management and product marketing with more than 20 years of experience in product leadership roles at companies including Yahoo!, DoubleClick (now Google), and Jigsaw (acquired by Salesforce). Previous roles include senior vice president & general manager of Consumer Engagement at Emdeon (now Change Healthcare), managing director, Europe, at Alchemist Accelerator, and vice president of Products at Castlight Health, where he led product management, product marketing, and user growth services. His digital healthcare expertise is extensive, having been involved with companies such as Carrum Health, Courage Health, Form Health, Sempre Health, Tabula Health, and OODA Health, among others.



Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

