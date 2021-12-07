5WPR Named to 2021 Clutch 1000 List

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially announced its 2021 Clutch 1000 List, ranking 5W Public Relations as a top industry leader in the global B2B market . The Clutch 1000 is the firm's most reputable and exclusive accolade, representing only the top 1% of companies listed on the platform.

Clutch analyzes each company based on four criteria including number, quality and recency of verified Clutch reviews, selection of clients a company works with, services offered and experience providing mentioned services, and the brand's reputation and visibility in target markets.

"5W is thrilled to be ranked as a global industry leader for 2021," said 5WPR Founder and CEO , Ronn Torossian. "We pride ourselves on producing incredible work that showcases our expertise across a range of services and practice areas. This award embodies our agency's hard work this past year."

Earlier this year, Clutch released The Manifest Awards report, naming 5W Public Relations top spots in the most reviewed Corporate Communications, Digital Strategy, Public Relations, and Social Media Marketing categories. Additionally, 5WPR was named a top advertising & marketing firm by Clutch, the Corporate and Crisis Communication practices were named top 15 in the U.S. by Clutch, and the agency was named to Clutch's list of Top B2B Providers in both New York State and New York City. The agency has received numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, as well as being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's , a leading public relations industry publication.

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

