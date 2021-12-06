Daniel J. Skinner Named Vice President and General Manager, Process & Analytical Instruments (P&AI) Division

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Daniel J. Skinner as Vice President and General Manager, AMETEK Process & Analytical Instruments (P&AI) division. Mr. Skinner currently serves as Divisional Vice President and Business Unit Manager for our Energy & Process Instrumentation business. Dan will be replacing Jim Davis who will assume leadership of AMETEK's Measurement, Communications & Testing (MC&T) division.

"I am pleased to announce Dan's promotion to Vice President and General Manager," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Dan has done a tremendous job managing AMETEK businesses during his nearly 30-year career with the company. Dan's strong operational and commercial experience make him well suited to take on this new challenge."

Mr. Skinner joined AMETEK in 1993 and served in a variety of technical and commercial roles before being appointed Business Manager of our HDR Power Systems business in 2004. Dan was subsequently promoted to Business Unit Manager for our Upstream Oil and Gas business, a role he held until expanding his responsibilities leading our Energy & Process Instrumentation business in 2018.

Dan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a master's degree in Business Administration, both from Ohio University.

This leadership change with go into effect January 1, 2022.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610-889-5247

View original content:

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.