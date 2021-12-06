CALIBRE Systems, Inc. and LexisNexis Risk Solutions continue to strengthen collaboration with GSA's Login.gov and provide industry leading digital identity verification in support of a unified login system that enables the smart and secure transfer of data between agencies.

CALIBRE Systems, Inc. and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Team up to Strengthen Secure Access to Government Agencies through the Login.gov Single Sign-on Solution CALIBRE Systems, Inc. and LexisNexis Risk Solutions continue to strengthen collaboration with GSA's Login.gov and provide industry leading digital identity verification in support of a unified login system that enables the smart and secure transfer of data between agencies.

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIBRE Systems, Inc. (CALIBRE) and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology to help organizations predict and manage risk, today announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the companies a contract to provide industry leading digital identity verification for Login.gov. The $34M award is the continuation of longstanding relationships with federal, state, and local agencies. The two companies will provide technology and services for online identity proofing and fraud detection as part of the GSA's Technology Transformation Services, which has a mission to design and deliver a digital government with and for the American people.

Login.gov is a FedRAMP Moderate, IAL2, authentication and identity proofing platform that makes online interactions with the U.S. Government simple, efficient, and intuitive. GSA plans to scale the Login.gov service with a focus on reducing barriers for adoption to agencies with high-profile public facing missions. LexisNexis InstantVerify, ThreatMetrix for Government, and Document Authentication solutions will allow Login to offer these agencies a low-friction approach to stopping fraud, while providing "Equitable Access" to all citizens.

LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® is an enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and digital authentication that is trusted by over 5,000 leading global brands to inform daily transaction decisions. By combining digital identity insights built from billions of transactions with leading analytic technology and embedded machine learning, our fraud prevention solutions unify decision analytics across the entire customer journey.

GSA's Login.gov has provided federal government websites with strong authentication and identity proofing since 2017 and CALIBRE and LexisNexis Risk Solutions have been proud partners in this effort since 2018. Login.gov gives the public a simple and frictionless way to interact with participating federal agencies for programs such as federal benefits, services, and applications. A consolidated experience through Login.gov provides enhanced security and privacy protections for users, while empowering federal agencies to work in concert through an efficient, cost-saving technology solution.

Using a unified, federal login system provides a seamless user experience, directly improves the customer's quality of life, engenders faith in government services, and improves security and privacy protections. In addition to benefits for users, Login.gov empowers federal agencies to work in concert, saving costs and reducing unnecessary delays.

According to a 2019 report by the Federal Reserve, 22% of American adults (63 million) are either unbanked or underbanked. Further, according to a Boston Consulting Group report, Black and Latino households represent 64% of America's unbanked and 47% of its underbanked households. Providing equitable and fair access to government programs and benefits for these already important populations is complicated by gaps in financial data and 'thin' user files.

"Public-private partnerships are critical to equitable access and our public records data help fill in the gaps by providing additional support to our underserved communities, help verify identity, and help detect fraud," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "In addition, consolidating security and operations under a single managed service through Login.gov eliminates the cost and burden of having each agency doing identity proofing and fraud detection themselves. This solution also enhances their ability to serve the public, while creating a more positive user experience working with government agencies," he said.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions digital identity and authentication capabilities incorporate identity authentication and document capture with biometric, identity verification and device/digital/behavioral risk assessment. The company's industry leading, comprehensive fraud and identity solution suite transforms data insights into actionable decisioning to provide a holistic view of an identity for enhanced risk assessment and a positive user journey regardless of time of day or touchpoint.

CALIBRE will manage program deployment, integration services and customer and technical support in accordance with Service Level Agreements (SLAs). The company will also perform analytics and ensure data quality and compliance requirements are fully met.

"CALIBRE is pleased to support the GSA Login.gov shared services team in its quest to streamline and secure access to Federal Government services. We are proud to do our part in making citizen-centric services more accessible and secure by leveraging best practice IT solutions and the LexisNexis Risk Solutions technologies," said Richard Pineda, President & CEO of CALIBRE.

