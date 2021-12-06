Bombshells Opens 11th Location in Arlington to Kick Off Dallas & Houston Expansion

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pro-football season in full swing, military-themed Bombshells Restaurant & Bar announced "Opening Day" of a new location at 11 AM today in Arlington to kick off its expansion in Dallas and Houston.

The new Bombshells in Arlington, TX at 701 N. Watson Road (off State Highway 360) is a subsidiary of Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK). This location complements the Bombshells at 7501 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas as well as one in Austin and eight in Houston.

RCI also announced properties are under contract for two more Bombshells in the Dallas market in Grapevine and in the Rowlett development of Sapphire Bay on Lake Ray Hubbard. It has another property under contract for a 9th Houston area Bombshells in Stafford. In addition, the first Bombshells franchise location is nearing completion in San Antonio.

Bombshells is a next-generation sports bar, appealing to a wide multi-generational, multi-cultural audience, from millennials on up, interested in sports and going out with friends, families, or on dates. Locations resemble aircraft hangars, filled with memorabilia, such as airplane wings over the bar.

Bombshells Arlington features approximately 11,000 square feet inside and 3,000 square feet outside on the patio; seating in excess of 400; and abundant parking. It offers the latest in sports viewing technology, including a giant, 15.75-foot 4K LED video wall, more than 100 hi-def TVs; free high-speed Wi-Fi access and charging stations throughout.

With an extensive menu, scratch kitchen, full bars, premium brands, and a wide variety of beers, Bombshells are open 11 AM to 2 AM for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and late night. Guests are encouraged to stay and hang out.

"You're always connected to your teams, friends, and more," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "We want Bombshells to be the ultimate experience for casual dining, sports viewing, music, food and fun."

Veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks. Bombshells is community friendly and involved, often supporting local children's sports teams.

The Bombshells concept was originated by Travis Reese, EVP of parent RCI, whose grandfather piloted more than 100 missions in the Berlin Airlift following World War II. Travis envisioned a place reflecting a respect for the military and veterans past and present. Bombshells Girls waitresses bring to life timeless WW II era pin-up girls from calendars, posters and paintings on military aircraft.

Bombshells was named to Restaurant Business magazine's "The Future 50" list of fastest-growing concepts. For more information, visit www.4bombshells.com.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar opens its 11th location at 11 AM today in Arlington, TX at 701 N. Watson Road (off State Highway 360) to kick off its expansion in Dallas and Houston. Photo Credit: Sunil Suku

