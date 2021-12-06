Blue Hat Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2021, Highlighted by a 235.6% Increase in Total Revenues to US $13.3 Million

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Third Quarter 2021" and "Nine Months 2021", respectively).
Third Quarter 2021 and Nine Months 2021 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues of US $13.3 million, up 235.6% from US $4.0 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by increased sales from the IDC business with support from the mobile gaming and information technology services businesses
- Gross profit of US $5.4 million, up 94.3% from US $2.8 million in the prior-year period
- Income from operations of US $2.0 million, unchanged from US $2.0 million in the prior-year period
- Net income of US $2.0 million, up 21.5% from US $1.7 million in the prior-year period
- Nine Months 2021 total revenues of US $31.3 million, up 254.3% from US $8.8 million in the prior-year period
- Nine Months 2021 gross profit of US $14.2 million, up 120.7% from US $6.4 million in the prior-year period
- Nine Months 2021 income from operations of US $5.6 million, up 55.3% from US $3.6 million in the prior-year period
- Nine Months 2021 net income of US $3.4 million, up 16.4% from US $2.9 million in the prior-year period
- US $11.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021
Management Commentary
Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "2021 has been a monumental year for Blue Hat, with significant gains generated due to a proactive acquisition strategy across our integrated businesses. The Company achieved record revenues of US $31.3 million in the first nine months of 2021, more than tripling our top line from the prior-year period with the launch of our communication services/IDC business with the acquisition of Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen") in late 2020. In addition, we continue to build an interactive entertainment platform including mobile games, augmented reality toys, and a fully immersive education curriculum. We are pleased with the improved results on the bottom line during Third Quarter 2021 as we have continued to integrate these businesses into Blue Hat's operations, and we remain confident in our ability to continue executing on our growth strategy to conclude the year on a strong note. We look forward to making continued investments in our various lines of business, including technology development and partnership expansions, which we believe will establish a firm foundation for long-term growth."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Total revenues were US $13.3 million for Third Quarter 2021, an increase of US $9.3 million, or 235.6%, compared to US $4.0 million in the prior-year period. The revenue growth was primarily attributable to increased sales from the mobile games and communication services businesses, as well as contributions from the information technology services business, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Revenues from communication services were US $5.8 million for Third Quarter 2021, compared to nil in the prior-year period. The gain was due to the acquisition of Xunpusen in the second half of 2020.
Revenues from mobile games increased to US $3.4 million for Third Quarter 2021, from US $0.6 million in the prior-year period, following the acquisition of Fuzhou Csfctech Co., Ltd. ("Csfctech") in January 2021.
Revenues from information technology services were US $1.6 million for Third Quarter 2021, compared to nil in the prior-year period. This is a new line of business that the Company launched in late 2020, whereby Blue Hat provides products and technical services that enable users to access technical service platforms to utilize products and services from third-party platforms and medial channels (such as WeChat Official Account, Mini Program, APP, Tik Tok, Toutiao, Quick Worker, etc.).
Revenues from sales of interactive toys (game series) were US $1.5 million for the Third Quarter 2021, compared to US $3.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was due to the Company's focus on developing other areas of business during the period.
Revenues from sales of interactive toys (animation series) were US $1.0 million for Third Quarter 2021, compared to US $0.02 million in the prior-year period.
Revenues from AR education, previously included under interactive toys (animation series), were US $0.04 million for Third Quarter 2021. Growth in the AR education business has been primarily driven by the roll-out and implementation of Blue Hat's ARIC system to various schools. This business may be subject to seasonality as the Company anticipates higher revenues from AR education in the first and third quarters of a year, coinciding with the beginning of school terms in February and September.
Gross profit increased 94.3% to US $5.4 million for Third Quarter 2021, from US $2.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was 40.7% for Third Quarter 2021, compared to 70.2% in the prior-year period. The decrease in gross margin was due to higher initial costs associated with establishing the new businesses and integrating acquisitions into the Company's operations.
Total operating expenses increased to US $3.4 million for Third Quarter 2021, from US $0.8 million in the prior-year period, as a result of increased selling expenses related to marketing the Company's new businesses and promoting newly-launched mobile games following the acquisition of Csfctech, as well as increased R&D expenses related to the development of new mobile games.
Income from operations was US $2.0 million for Third Quarter 2021, unchanged from US $2.0 million in the prior-year period.
Net income increased 21.5% to US $2.0 million for Third Quarter 2021, from US $1.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase in net income is mainly attributable to the increase in total revenues.
Basic and diluted earnings per share were US $0.04 for Third Quarter 2021, compared to US $0.05 for the prior-year period.
Nine Months 2021 Results
Total revenues were US $31.3 million for Nine Months 2021, an increase of US $22.4 million, or 254.3%, compared to US $8.8 million in the prior-year period. The revenue growth was largely attributable to increased revenue contributions from the Company's IDC and mobile games businesses, following the acquisitions of Xunpusen in late 2020 and Csfctech in January 2021.
Revenues from communication services were US $12.9 million for Nine Months 2021, compared to nil in the prior-year period.
Revenues from mobile games increased to US $9.2 million for Nine Months 2021, from US $1.8 million in the prior-year period.
Revenues from information technology services were US $1.6 million for Nine Months 2021, compared to nil in the prior-year period.
Revenues from sales of interactive toys (game series) were US $5.9 million for Nine Months 2021, compared to US $7.0 million in the prior-year period.
Revenues from sales of interactive toys (animation series) were US $1.4 million for Nine Months 2021, compared to US $0.02 million in the prior-year period.
Revenues from AR education, previously included under interactive toys (animation series), were US $0.2 million for Nine Months 2021.
Gross profit increased 120.7% to US $14.2 million for Nine Months 2021, from US $6.4 million in the prior-year period.
- Interactive toys (animation series): 3.2%, or US $0.05 million
- Interactive toys (game series): 58.3%, or US $3.4 million
- Mobile games: 82.6%, or US $7.6 million
- AR education: 88.5%, or US $0.2 million
- Communication services: 20.3%, or US $2.6 million
- Information technology services: 18.8%, or US $0.3 million
Total gross margin was 45.5% for Nine Months 2021, compared to 73.0% in the prior-year period.
Total operating expenses increased to US $8.6 million for Nine Months 2021, from US $2.8 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased expenses as described above under "Third Quarter 2021 Results."
Income from operations increased 55.3% to US $5.6 million for Nine Months 2021, from US $3.6 million in the prior-year period.
Net income increased 16.4% to US $3.4 million for Nine Months 2021, from US $2.9 million in the prior-year period.
Basic and diluted earnings per share were US $0.07 and US $0.06, respectively, for Nine Months 2021, compared to US $0.08 in the prior-year period.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of September 30, 2021, Blue Hat had cash and cash equivalents of US $11.9 million, working capital of US $37.4 million and total shareholders' equity of US $83.5 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of US $15.8 million, working capital of US $34.0 million and total shareholders' equity of US $58.9 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020.
About Blue Hat
Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements.
BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Revenues
$ 13,316,780
$ 3,967,824
Cost of revenue
7,903,014
1,181,586
Gross profit
5,413,766
2,786,238
Operating expenses:
Selling
1,432,284
120,574
General and administrative
898,529
593,077
Research and development
1,077,914
55,097
Total operating expenses
3,408,727
768,748
Income from operations
2,005,039
2,017,490
Other income (expense)
Interest income
16,770
38,937
Interest expense
(28,026)
(31,615)
Other finance expenses
(3,109)
(5,227)
Other (expense) income, net
894,465
(41,628)
Total other (expense) income, net
870,100
(39,533)
Income before income taxes
2,875,139
1,977,957
Provision for income taxes
859,354
319,285
Net income
2,015,785
1,658,672
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(315,989)
1,467,387
Comprehensive income
$ 1,699,796
$ 3,126,059
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
735,923
-
Comprehensive income attributable to Blue Hat Interactive
963,873
3,126,059
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
Basic
49,432,007
35,141,114
Diluted
56,159,502
35,141,114
Earnings per share
Basic
$0.04
$0.05
Diluted
$0.04
$0.05
BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Revenues
$ 31,259,344
$ 8,822,686
Cost of revenue
17,051,940
2,385,548
Gross profit
14,207,404
6,437,138
Operating expenses:
Selling
3,081,032
411,273
General and administrative
3,026,529
2,189,895
Research and development
2,455,231
200,276
Total operating expenses
8,562,792
2,801,444
Income from operations
5,644,612
3,635,694
Other income (expense)
Interest income
151,655
146,821
Interest expense
(263,427)
(155,275)
Other finance expenses
(84,772)
(15,395)
Other (expense) income, net
(198,101)
(20,766)
Total other (expense) income, net
(394,645)
(44,615)
Income before income taxes
5,249,967
3,591,079
Provision for income taxes
1,853,066
672,644
Net income
3,396,901
2,918,435
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
994,794
887,995
Comprehensive income
$ 4,391,695
$ 3,806,430
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
1,484,518
Comprehensive income attributable to Blue Hat Interactive
2,907,177
3,806,430
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
Basic
49,432,007
35,141,114
Diluted
56,159,502
35,141,114
Earnings per share
Basic
$0.07
$0.08
Diluted
$0.06
$0.08
BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2021
2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 11,887,108
$ 15,800,563
Restricted cash
Short-term investments
Accounts receivable, net
32,333,303
16,594,533
Accounts receivable - related party
1,906,101
Other receivables, net
16,225,702
14,350,223
Other receivables - related party
33,381
Inventories
244,302
117,075
Prepayments, net
3,134,782
1,917,780
Total current assets
63,858,858
50,686,275
Property and equipment, net
4,232,119
4,258,121
Other assets:
Prepayments
11,784,577
4,164,274
Operating lease, right-of-use asset
199,061
290,410
Intangible assets, net
27,089,943
14,252,575
Long-term investments
1,850,310
1,914,668
Deferred tax assets
255,335
119,127
Goodwill accounting
787,047
Total other assets
41,966,273
20,741,054
Total assets
$ 110,056,970
$ 75,685,450
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans - banks
$ 1,355,188
$ 5,129,295
Current maturities of long-term loans - third party
0
14,117
Accounts payable
3,813,233
935,588
Convertible bonds payable
60,681
739,189
Other payables and accrued liabilities
11,202,630
1,846,917
Other payables - related party
216,885
25,837
Operating lease liabilities - current
146,693
300,468
Customer deposits
1,862,236
941,877
Accrual interest payable
Taxes payable
7,843,132
6,802,454
Total current liabilities
26,500,678
16,735,742
Other liabilities:
Operating lease liability
59,731
Long-term loans - third party
Total other liabilities
59,731
Total liabilities
26,560,409
16,735,742
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares
53,667
38,554
Additional paid-in capital
35,861,782
23,466,482
Statutory reserves
2,204,174
2,204,174
Retained earnings
33,299,781
31,387,398
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,736,490
1,741,696
Total Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
74,155,894
58,838,304
Non-controlling interests
9,340,667
111,404
Total equity
83,496,561
58,949,708
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 110,056,970
$ 75,685,450
View original content:
SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology