LuminoCity Festival is Ongoing at Whitney Pond Park

MANHASSET, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, LuminoCity is inviting the press and public to the LuminoCity Festival in Manhasset, New York. The LuminoCity team is excited to bring their multidimensional, luminous displays to Long Island for the very first time beginning November 12th, 2021.

The event, open between November 12th and January 9th, is a great gathering place for family and friends.

Our one-of-a-kind structures are returning with three new themes, Wonderland/Imagination, Flora + Fauna, and Christmas, that take inspiration from magical wonderlands, mystical fauna, and mesmerizing flora. We are excited to introduce our new exhibit: 'Lumi's Utopia' featuring the artwork of three incredible young artists from New York and three from Virginia. Their 2D drawings which took inspiration from the theme 'My Favorite Gift', will be brought to life as larger than life sculptures. In addition to the new Utopia creations, the annual 'Lumi's Friends' exhibit is back, turning several of today's most popular social media pet stars into structures based on their unique personalities and zodiac signs.

Ticket Information: LuminoCity Festival at Whitney Pond Park runs for multiple days between November 12, 2021 and January 9, 2022. Timed-entry admission tickets are only available for purchase online and are priced from $27 to $76. Have your festival tickets ready at the entrance gate when you arrive during your designated time slot. There is no re-entry. The entrance gates will close at 8:30 PM, and the festival closes at 9 PM.

Parking Information: If you will be driving to the festival, you may park for free at the Macy's parking lot near the park, and we'll be providing a FREE shuttle bus to bring guests to and from the festival location.

Covid Policy: The festival's limited time-slot entry helps maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be strategically placed for you to use. We recommend all visitors wear masks.

2021 LuminoCity Festival x Whitney Pond Park

7 Community Drive East

Manhasset, NY 11030

For more information about the L uminoCity Festival, and to plan a visit for 2021, visit www.luminocityfestival.com and be sure to follow us on Instagram !

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival